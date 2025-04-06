Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina turns heads at LIV Golf Miami Day 3 in powder blue sporty-chic golf outfit with $368 worth of accessories

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, Paulina, accompanied her husband, Dustin Johnson, on the third day of the LIV Golf Miami tournament at the Trump National Doral Miami. On Saturday, Paulina shared her gameday experience and outfit on her Instagram stories.

One story showed her posing in a powder blue two-piece set in front of a mirror. The outfit comprised a plunging V-neck crop top with a front cut-out and a matching high-waisted mini skirt.

She completed the look with REEBOK Premier Road Ultra sneakers ($170), Mini Tome Hoops ($110), and the Sila Ear Cuff Set ($88) (per Shop My Profile).

via Instagram /@paulinagretzky

Another shot showed her sitting in a golf cart. She held a drink wrapped in a navy koozie with an "A" on it. She also posted a short clip of herself walking around the golf course.

Since the beginning of the tournament, Paulina Gretzky has been sharing her gameday fits on her stories. On Friday, she wore a Marylebone Low-Back Flare Dress, priced at $180, paired with New Balance 530 mesh sneakers, which cost $150.

For her Thursday look, she sported a Champion X Guizio Micro Mini Skirt, priced at $80, and a $23 Baby Rib Crop Tank. She completed the look with a Heavy Fleece V-Neck Wide Fit Sweatshirt valued at $69. The total for that ensemble was $172, per her Shop My profile.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina jams with Tyler Reeve

Last month, Paulina Gretzky met with American country music artist Tyler Reeve in Nashville. Gretzky posted photos on Instagram of the two jamming in a recording studio.

“F𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝗇𝖺𝗌𝗁, 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝗅𝗈𝗏𝖾,” she captioned of the post.

Gretzky wore $1,290 "FERN" stained green camouflage long pants, a $75 Je'taime bodysuit, a $248 SER.O.YA Storme Relaxed Shacket and $167 Nike x Drake NOCTA Air Force 1 Low "Certified Lover Boy" sneakers on the occasion (per her Shop My profile).

One image shows Gretzky sitting in the studio with Reeve, who was playing a guitar. Another shows her posing with a drink on the table. Gretzky also shared a selfie from inside an airplane. The final photo was a wide shot of the recording studio setup.

This isn't the first time Gretzky has teased a project with Reeve. In December, she posted Instagram stories featuring him from a modern studio with the "SpiritMusic" logo, which is a music publisher known for working with artists like Ed Sheeran and Chaka Khan.

