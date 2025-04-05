In Photos: Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina shows off her chic $502 outfits from LIV Golf Miami supporting hubby Dustin Johnson

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina was in attendance at the Trump National Doral Miami to support her husband Dustin Johnson participating at the LIV Golf Miami tournament this week. On Friday, Paulina shared a look of her gameday outfits on her Instagram stories.

She wore a Champion X Guizio Micro Mini Skirt priced at $80 paired with a Baby Rib Crop Tank that costs $23 for her Thursday outfit when Johnson participated in a preview session with his team at the golf course. Over that, she added a Heavy Fleece V-Neck Wide Fit Sweatshirt worth $69. The total for this look was $172, per her Shop My profile.

via Instagram /@paulinagretzky

For her Friday outfit, Paulina wore a Marylebone Low Back Flare Dress priced at $180. She completed the look with New Balance 530 mesh sneakers which cost $150. The total for this look was $330, per her Shop My profile.

via Instagram /@paulinagretzky

She also posted a short clip on her stories featuring her gameday experience on Friday. In the clip, Paulina can be seen sitting at the Grandstand watching Johnson take a swing. Dustin’s brother and caddie Austin Johnson was standing behind her and watching the game.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina attends friend’s bachelorette weekend

Earlier last month, Paulina Gretzky was busy celebrating her friend Keml Nichenko’s upcoming wedding. Last Saturday, Paulina posted a series of Instagram stories on her own account showing a fun beach party at La Guérite Beach Resort in St. Barth. It was part of a week-long bachelorette celebration that Paulina had planned.

One of the stories she reposted was a yellow-themed Pinterest board collage. It featured women in yellow outfits, a yellow vintage car, a Dior display, and other sunny summer images.

Another picture showed a yellow beaded handbag placed on a table with flowers in the background. There was also a yellow folding fan with “Paulina” engraved on it resting on a white plate labeled “La Guérite.” She also shared photos of her and her friends dressed in yellow and white outfits at the resort. One of the stories showed guests at the beach waving white fans and celebrating.

via Instagram /@paulinagretzky

Paulina and the group previously celebrated with a private jet party, a pool party and even a jungle-themed night where Paulina wore an animal print outfit. She reposted different pinterest boards on her stories according to the themes of the parties they planned.

