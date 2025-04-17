In Photos: Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina plays caddy for hubby Dustin and son Tatum at Augusta's Par 3 contest

On Wednesday, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky shared adorable family photos from the Augusta Masters’ famous Par 3 contest on her Instagram. She and her children accompanied her husband and LIV golfer Dustin Johnson to the tournament this week.

One of the photos showed Paulina walking alongside Dustin Johnson, dressed in the traditional white caddie jumpsuit with the number 88. Another click saw Paulina fixing her cap while holding Dustin’s accessories among the crowd at Augusta.

“𝖠𝗎𝗀𝗎𝗌𝗍𝖺, 𝖺𝗅𝗐𝖺𝗒𝗌,” she captioned the post.

A third image showed a sweet moment as Paulina and Dustin held hands on the course during the Par 3 contest. The last slide featured their son Tatum taking a swing and skipping it across the water. Dustin and Paulina cheered on as he skipped it across the water.

The Par 3 Contest at The Masters is a fun family-focused tradition held before the tournament begins, where players tee off on a short 9-hole course at Augusta National alongside their loved ones.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina flew to Augusta

Earlier this month, Paulina Gretzky traveled to support her husband Dustin Johnson at the 2025 Augusta Masters after attending the LIV Golf Miami tournament. Last Tuesday, she shared a few Instagram stories on her account from their flight to Georgia.

One of the photos showed Paulina climbing the stairs of a private jet. Another showed her seated next to Johnson inside the jet. She wore a white crop tank top worth $23 and drawstring parachute pants priced at $18, per her Shop My profile.

via Instagram /@paulinagretzky

Paulina completed her look with Henni Bird earrings ($83) and a Polo Ralph Lauren cap ($50), while Johnson kept his outfit simple with a navy shirt and white sneakers. She also shared a look at their in-flight snacks which included green cupcakes and cookies shaped like Augusta National golf greens tied with green ribbons.

The previous week, Paulina had attended the LIV Golf Miami tournament with Dustin Johnson. On the weekend, she posted Instagram stories from the event featuring her powder blue two-piece outfit of a V-neck crop top with a matching mini skirt.

She paired the look with Reebok sneakers ($170), Mini Tome Hoops ($110), and a Sila Ear Cuff Set ($88), per her SHop My profile. One of the clicks showed her sitting in a golf cart with a drink, while another showed her walking the course.

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

