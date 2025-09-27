  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Wayne Gretzky
  • In Photos: Wayne Gretzky's sons Ty enjoys family day out with wife Sara, daughters and brother Tristan

In Photos: Wayne Gretzky's sons Ty enjoys family day out with wife Sara, daughters and brother Tristan

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 27, 2025 13:32 GMT
Wayne Gretzky
Wayne Gretzky's son Ty enjoys family day out with wife Sara, their daughters, and brother Tristan [via IG/@tygretzky]

This week, Wayne Gretzky’s eldest son Ty Gretzky and family had an NYC outing with his brother Tristan. On Friday, Ty shared a series of Instagram stories capturing special moments from the day featuring his wife Sara and their two daughters, Sicily and Vienna.

Ad

One of the stories showed Sara pushing a stroller beneath leafy trees, while another featured the girls racing ahead down a cobblestone walkway. In a particularly sweet moment, Tristan was seen carrying one of his nieces across a crosswalk with Ty tagging his younger brother and adding a red heart emoji in the caption.

via Instagram /@tygretzky
via Instagram /@tygretzky

The day also included a creative stop at artist Jojo Anavim’s NY studio. In a separate set of posts, Ty revealed that his daughters had the chance to paint their own small canvases sharing the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“DREAMS WERE MADE!!! Thank you @jojoanavim you are the GOAT!”
Ad

The pictures and clips featured behind-the-scenes moments of their hands-on art experience in the colorful studio.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter-in-law Sara pens heartfelt tribute to Ty

Earlier this summer, Ty celebrated his 35th birthday with family and friends. On the special occasion, his wife Sara shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram.

She posted a carousel of family moments including clicks of Ty holding one of their daughters on a grassy field, enjoying time in the pool, skating with the girls on an outdoor rink at night, painting nails with Vienna and walking alongside Sicily on a golf course.

Ad
“Happy birthday to Vies handler & the Kristoff to her Elsa, the Maui to their Moana & the Flynn Rider to Sicilys Rapunzel 🫶🏼we love you the most,” Sara captioned the post.

Sara also posted a throwback image of a young Ty in a tuxedo and a snapshot of him kneeling with both daughters.

Ty proposed to Sara in 2019 with a plane-flown banner reading “SARA WILL YOU MARRY ME <3 TY.” They married in February the next year in a modern Gatsby-style ceremony in Brooklyn, New York.

Ad

Earlier this year in May, the couple also celebrated daughter Vienna’s second birthday with Ty sharing a sweet Instagram post captioned:

“Happy 2nd Birthday Vienna Leone! Our baby forever!!! 😭❤️”

Although Ty did not pursue a professional hockey career like his father Wayne Gretzky, he remains closely connected to the sport. In 2014, he co-founded The Gretzky Hockey School with his father teaching young players the fundamentals of hockey across North America.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications