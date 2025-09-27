In Photos: Wayne Gretzky's sons Ty enjoys family day out with wife Sara, daughters and brother Tristan

This week, Wayne Gretzky’s eldest son Ty Gretzky and family had an NYC outing with his brother Tristan. On Friday, Ty shared a series of Instagram stories capturing special moments from the day featuring his wife Sara and their two daughters, Sicily and Vienna.One of the stories showed Sara pushing a stroller beneath leafy trees, while another featured the girls racing ahead down a cobblestone walkway. In a particularly sweet moment, Tristan was seen carrying one of his nieces across a crosswalk with Ty tagging his younger brother and adding a red heart emoji in the caption.via Instagram /@tygretzkyThe day also included a creative stop at artist Jojo Anavim’s NY studio. In a separate set of posts, Ty revealed that his daughters had the chance to paint their own small canvases sharing the caption:“DREAMS WERE MADE!!! Thank you @jojoanavim you are the GOAT!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pictures and clips featured behind-the-scenes moments of their hands-on art experience in the colorful studio.Wayne Gretzky’s daughter-in-law Sara pens heartfelt tribute to TyEarlier this summer, Ty celebrated his 35th birthday with family and friends. On the special occasion, his wife Sara shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram.She posted a carousel of family moments including clicks of Ty holding one of their daughters on a grassy field, enjoying time in the pool, skating with the girls on an outdoor rink at night, painting nails with Vienna and walking alongside Sicily on a golf course.“Happy birthday to Vies handler &amp; the Kristoff to her Elsa, the Maui to their Moana &amp; the Flynn Rider to Sicilys Rapunzel 🫶🏼we love you the most,” Sara captioned the post.Sara also posted a throwback image of a young Ty in a tuxedo and a snapshot of him kneeling with both daughters.Ty proposed to Sara in 2019 with a plane-flown banner reading “SARA WILL YOU MARRY ME &lt;3 TY.” They married in February the next year in a modern Gatsby-style ceremony in Brooklyn, New York.Earlier this year in May, the couple also celebrated daughter Vienna’s second birthday with Ty sharing a sweet Instagram post captioned:“Happy 2nd Birthday Vienna Leone! Our baby forever!!! 😭❤️”Although Ty did not pursue a professional hockey career like his father Wayne Gretzky, he remains closely connected to the sport. In 2014, he co-founded The Gretzky Hockey School with his father teaching young players the fundamentals of hockey across North America.