In Photos: William Nylander recaps Saint‑Tropez vacay with brother Alex and Caps Rasmus Sandin in the French Riviera

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is enjoying a summer getaway at Saint-Tropez. He was joined by his brother Alex Nylander and Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

On Sunday, Nylander shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram from the trip. One of the pictures showed a lively dinner scene outdoors with warm lights strung over a narrow street in the French Riviera town. Another image captured Sandin laughing and enjoying drinks and appetizers with a friend at a restaurant.

A shot from the harbor showed boats docked along the coastline. Another photo featured the group shirtless and sunbathing on a yacht deck.

“Tutto passa,” Nylander captioned the post, which translates to “everything passes.”

Nylander also shared food clicks including a tray of garnishes like caviar and herbs and a close-up of a lobster dish with a rich sauce. The carousel included a peaceful photo of a garden with a pool and wildflowers and a cozy hotel room shot featuring his pet dog.

The final image showed Nylander sitting at a table surrounded by thick smoke during what looked like a lively night at a restaurant.

William Nylander’s sister Ella dines at famous café‑pâtisserie in Saint-Tropez

William Nylander’s sister Ella added to the family’s vacation highlights on Saturday by sharing a couple of Instagram stories from their stay in Saint-Tropez. The Nylander family has been spending some offseason downtime on the French Riviera since last week.

In her first story, Ella posted a photo of a white plate featuring the bold red logo of “Senequier,” the famous café and pâtisserie right on the Saint-Tropez harbor. A clear water glass sat behind the plate. The second image showed a grilled steak served on the same branded plate, alongside a small cup of herbed sauce and a silver spoon.

via Instagram /@ella.nylander

Earlier in the week, William and his brother Alex were seen enjoying the sun with fellow Swede and Rasmus Sandin. Alex shared a photo on his Instagram stories showing the trio relaxing on a spacious patio surrounded by scenic hills.

In the picture, Alex stood shirtless and gesturing mid-conversation, while William and Rasmus sat nearby with drinks in hand. A table in front of them held several liquor bottles and snacks. William Nylander later reposted the moment on his own Instagram.

William Nylander is coming off a decent NHL season. He played all 82 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring 45 goals and adding 39 assists for a total of 84 points. He also recorded a +10 rating, took 253 shots, and had a shooting percentage of 17.8%, while averaging nearly 19 and a half minutes per game.

In the playoffs, Nylander added six goals and nine assists over 13 games before Toronto was eliminated in the second round by the Florida Panthers.

