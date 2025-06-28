“Infuriating as a consumer”: Carey Price's wife Angela bluntly slams Lululemon’s influencer marketing trips

On Friday, Habs great Carey Price’s wife Angela expressed her frustration about Lululemon’s recent influencer marketing trips. Angela shared on her Instagram story calling out the brand for spending heavily on influencer events while in her view, the quality of their products has been declining.

Lululemon is a popular company that sells athletic clothing like yoga pants and workout gear. To promote their products, Lululemon often invites social media influencers to special trips and events. These influencers then share posts about Lululemon’s products with their fans to encourage more people to buy from the brand.

Angela Price’s comments came in response to a Lululemon poll asking followers whether influencer marketing trips make them want to buy the brand’s products. She wrote:

“Maybe I'm just bitter that I'm not invited 😬 but seeing lululemon's quality go 💸 and then seeing them spend $$$ on influencer marketing like this is kinda infuriating as a consumer.”

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

Angela Price is an entrepreneur and lifestyle blogger who co-founded the clothing company Line Change Co. with Jeff Petry’s wife Jules. She met Carey Price in 2004 through a mutual friend while he was playing junior hockey for the Tri-City Americans.

The two dated for several years before getting married in August 2013 in Benton City, Washington. Together, they have three children, two daughters Liv and Millie, and a son Lincoln.

Carey Price’s wife comments on his comfort level with social media

Earlier this month, Carey Price’s wife Angela did a Q&A on Instagram after returning from a couple trip to Kennebunkport, Maine. She shared that Carey doesn’t enjoy being on social media and prefers to stay out of the spotlight in response to a fan question.

“He really really really does not enjoy it,” she wrote.

Angela also gave a few updates about her clothing brand Line Change Co. including a hint that something exciting is coming next summer. She confirmed they had been in Maine, not Nova Scotia after a fan asked about the location of their recent getaway.

The week before, Angela revealed that she recently received a disturbing four page hate letter at their private home address. She explained that while they sometimes get fan mail at home, this was the first time hate mail was sent there. The letter was focused on her political ideals and made her feel uncomfortable. Angela called the act inappropriate and creepy.

