Inside Ryan O'Reilly's $8,000,000 Lake Huron mansion spanning 13 acres, featuring 900 sq. ft private beach, indoor hockey rink & more

Former Stanley Cup champion Ryan O'Reilly listed his $8 million Lake Huron mansion located on a Goderich-area estate earlier this month. The property has been priced at $7.9 million on the market (as per Yahoo) and is described as a 13-acre lot 6,000-square-foot luxury home.

Ryan O'Reilly's estate features two golf greens, a beach volleyball court and a path leading to 900 feet of private lake frontage. The main house has two bedrooms, including a three-piece en suite with lake views.

Coldwell Dawnflight Realty is handling the sale of the property. The size of the property is a major factor in its pricing, according to CDR’s Greg Doods.

“I think the highest price listing we've seen is almost half of this on the lake, so there's just nothing to compare it to around here,” said Doods. “The estate, it just takes your breath away from the moment you see the place, it's just so big.”

There's a spacious mudroom which has built-in cabinetry and one of the home's two laundry rooms. The open-concept living area flows into the kitchen, which is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and custom cabinetry.

The basement of Ryan O'Reilly's mansion has built-in bunk beds, a ping pong table and a private hockey rink complete with real boards and soundproofing. There's also a ‘state-of-the-art’ theater room with luxurious seating for movie experiences.

There's also a temperature-controlled wine room in the house, which has Ryan O'Reilly's own Snook Stout from the Bayfield Brewing Company. The main house also has multiple built-in bar areas for hosting guests.

Ryan O'Reilly’s mansion has a special "grandparents’ suite" and a custom turf gym

There's a special grandparents' suite in the house, which includes oversized patio doors and access to the deck with a hot tub, all overlooking the lake.

The primary bedroom on the second floor has its own laundry facilities, an extensive walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a soaker tub, steam room shower.

The house is equipped with remote-controlled blinds, especially useful for the second-story windows. The property includes a separate guest house and a fully equipped gym with custom turf and Ryan O'Reilly’s number on it.

“The gym is second to none,” Greg Dodds said. “I always tell people I think it's better than any commercial gym within an hour radius of Goderich.”

The gym area has a massage table, its own septic system, heating, cooling and electrical systems.

The guest house also has its own kitchenette, complete with a dishwasher, wine cooler and fridge. Outdoor amenities include a composite decking patio with views of the lake and volleyball courts.

The guest house patio is rigged with speakers for both indoor and outdoor enjoyment. The covered seating area includes a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and a high-top bar.

The annual property taxes for the estate is listed as $36,393.22, according to Realtor. The exact pricing of Ryan O'Reilly’s Central Huron, Ontario mansion is $7,999,900 on Realtor, just shy of a round figure $8 million.

