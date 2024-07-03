"Is that more than 6 people?" - Sam Reinhart fires back at Panthers critics after fans get the Stanley Cup win tattoo

Sam Reinhart could not join the Florida Panthers Championship Parade but has shown his support for the team in another way. The Cats have long been mocked for their lack of fans for the past two decades, with critics saying they had no fanbase or only have "six fans." But after their first Stanley Cup win, things have changed.

It rained during the Panthers parade, but a massive crowd still united at Fort Lauderdale to support their hockey team. To add, Sam Reinhart responded to these critics today, joking on an NHL Instagram post that showed Florida fans' Stanley Cup tattoos, asking:

"Is that more than 6 people?"

The post included photos of 10 fans proudly displaying their new tattoo.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Panthers have a reputation for their playful teasing. During Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, they distributed rally towels that read "All six of us."

Expand Tweet

Read More: Top 3 hilarious moments from the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Championship Parade feat. Matthew Tkachuk chirps Oilers

Panthers GM Bill Zito is very pleased with Sam Reinhart's commitment to stay with the team

On Monday, Sam Reinhart signed an 8-year, $69 million deal with the Florida Panthers, carrying a cap hit of $8,625,000. Despite having the option to become a free agent, he stayed with the Panthers, a team he joined in 2021.

Regarding his contract, general Manager Bill Zito said:

"It’s awesome. As both Sam and I said all during the year, we wanted to keep him. He wanted to stay.

"We worked through the process. His agent was a gentleman. Everyone was all with the intention of trying to take care of Sam and still have a chance to win, and that was paramount to him in his decision-making. And respect and happiness on that end. We’re just thrilled, thrilled that he’s a part of it.” [H/T NHL.com]

Reinhart had a standout season, scoring 57 goals and leading in power-play goals last year. He played a crucial role in the Panthers' playoff journey, netting the game-winning goal in the Stanley Cup Final.

"That’s almost a statement that lends itself to the, ‘We’re trying to get guys to want to be here.’ And he’s all in. He’s all in 100 percent," Zito said.

"He has a reasonable number, and I suspect he could’ve had a better financial picture somewhere else, and he said, ‘I’m all in. I want to stay.’ That’s really, it’s priceless, and to have a commitment from a guy like that with everything that he leaves out on the ice, it’s encouraging.”

In addition to Sam Reinhart's extension, the Panthers signed defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to a four-year contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback