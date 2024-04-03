Is Morgan Rielly playing tonight against Lightning? Maple Leafs defenseman's availability status explored

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to welcome defenseman Morgan Rielly back to the lineup tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He missed the last four games with an upper-body injury.

Expand Tweet

Rielly's return comes at an ideal time, with the Leafs jostling for playoff positioning down the stretch.

“I just want to come in and help the team and pick up where I left off,” Morgan Rielly said after morning skate. “It’s not always easy coming back but it hasn’t been that long so I don’t expect any issues.”

The stalwart blue liner declined to specify the nature of his upper-body ailment, which sidelined him for the previous four contests. Earlier this season, Rielly also missed five games due to a suspension for cross-checking Ottawa's Ridly Greig.

With Rielly ready to go, veteran Mark Giordano will be the odd man out on defense tonight.

Re-inserting Morgan Rielly, who has 51 points in 65 games this season, provides a boost to Toronto's back end.

Morgan Rielly's Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

The Tampa Bay Lightning (41-26-7) visits the Toronto Maple Leafs (43-22-9) tonight at Scotiabank Arena at 7 p.m. ET in a matchup between two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto defeated the Florida Panthers 6-4 at home on Monday, while Tampa Bay fell 4-2 to the Detroit Red Wings at home. The Maple Leafs have an upper hand in the all-time series with a 62-37-2-8 record against the Lightning.

Expand Tweet

Toronto has won 29 of 47 games when favored and 22 of 36 with odds shorter than -131. Given their home-ice advantage, the Maple Leafs likely have around a 57% chance of winning tonight.

Tampa Bay has been underdogs 29 times this season and has 12 upsets. The Lightning are 9-7 when getting odds of +111 or greater, giving them roughly a 47% chance at pulling off the road victory.

The game can be seen live on ESPN+, BSSUN, SN and TVAS. The contest can be heard on 102.5 The Bone and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The Fan.