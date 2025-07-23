Islanders' No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer makes feelings known about head coach Patrick Roy - "Obviously one of the best"

Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL draft, has made it clear that he holds the New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy in the highest regard.

Even though Roy had retired from the NHL long before Schaefer could see him on the ice, the young defenseman is well aware of the legendary status his coach holds in the hockey world.

Speaking at the 11th annual Smilezone Celebrity Golf Tournament in Brampton, Ontario, on Monday, Schaefer expressed his admiration for Roy, saying,

“Yeah, obviously he’s one of the best." (per NHL.com)

He shared that during a visit to the Upper Deck offices, he came across several pieces of memorabilia celebrating Roy’s legendary career.

“He’s such a great guy, too. Hockey was such a great thing (for him as a player), but he’s also a great human being, so to have a coach like that is awesome.”

Schaefer had the opportunity to spend time with Roy at the Islanders' development camp in late June. At the time, the coach stressed the importance of Schaefer's offseason training.

“He wants the best for my progression and success... I think the biggest thing [he told] me was getting in the gym, being stronger and faster and being on the ice with NHLers and in the gym with them and picking up from them from their day-to-day routine.” Schaefer said.

The Islanders will open on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 10.

Matthew Schaefer wants to earn the Islanders’ roster spot

Young defenseman Matthew Schaefer has secured a spot in the New York Islanders’ lineup— at least on paper. But he’s not taking it for granted, knowing he still has to prove himself to lock in a place on the opening night roster.

Speaking to TSN Radio 1050 on Monday, Schaefer said:

"I want to be in that opening-night roster and there's still some things I got to work on in the gym, on the ice. I think just getting stronger is the thing for me," he said.

Schaefer knows that making the jump to the NHL isn’t just about talent—it also takes the strength and conditioning needed to hold his own against experienced pros.

"Being with NHL guys on and off the ice doing things, it pushes you so hard. Honestly, I think that's what I need," Matthew Schaefer added,

Schaefer is training this offseason with veteran NHLers like Mark Giordano and Sean Monahan.

