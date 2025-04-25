Travis Green's Ottawa Senators are facing elimination after a tough 3-2 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Ad

The Senators dropped Game 1 on Sunday with a tough 6-2 loss before coming up just short in Game 2 on Tuesday, falling 3-2 to the Leafs in overtime. The Game 3 loss now leaves the Senators trailing 3-0 in the first round series.

Senators coach Travis Green didn't mince words when expressing his disappointment after the game:

"It is disheartening, to say the least.I thought both teams played a hell of a game. Playoff hockey comes down to little inches or bounces. We were on the wrong end of it." (per NHL. com)

Ad

Trending

The Senators were led by goals from Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux, while Linus Ullmark made 17 saves in net. Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies and Simon Benoit scored for Toronto, while Anthony Stolarz backstopped 18 shots to the win.

Despite being on the verge of elimination, Green made it clear his team will continue fighting:

"One thing I know about our team is they're not going to lie down. We're not going to go away, we're going to be ready to play."

Ad

Ottawa will look to stave off elimination on home ice in Game 4 on Saturday night in Ottawa.

Game recap: Senators 3-2 OT loss against Leafs

Claude Giroux scored on a 5-on-3 power play to put Ottawa on board first, 1-0, in the second period. Matthew Knies got one for Toronto midway in the period, sent a pass into the slot with an odd bounce off Shane Pinto’s skate to the goal line to even the score at 1-1.

Ad

Auston Matthews put the Leafs 2-1 ahead in the third period, blasting a one-timer from the right circle with Mitch Marner’s feed.

“It was awesome. You can hear my voice because I was trying to yell over the crowd a little bit. It was everything you would envision out of our home crowd,” said Green on playing in Ottawa.

Brady Tkachuk tied the game with a wrist shot off the rush to make it 2-2 at 11:22. The game was eventually decided in overtime, where Simon Benoit scored with Auston Matthews's assist, who won a faceoff in the offensive zone, to give the Leafs a 3-2 OT win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama