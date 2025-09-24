“It’s going to be me or the dog”: Kiefer Sherwood opens up about the early challenge in his relationship with wife Ariela over his allergies

This week, Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood and his wife Ariela opened up about their family life in the team’s new “Going Home” video series. In one segment of the feature, Kiefer admitted that one of his biggest battles came in the early days of his relationship with Ariela, and it was against her dog.He shared that he grew up allergic to dogs, a problem that quickly surfaced when he and Ariela first started dating and he met her pet Luca.“I wouldn't trust them that I was used to, and it's kind of funny. At the beginning of our relationship, I was like, ‘it's going to be me or the dog’ because my allergies were so bad when I was around him,” he recalled with a laugh.Sherwood now calls the dog part of the family and shared that they created a new game together this summer.“It's funny how things come to be, because now he's like a kid, and he's got so much personality, and I wouldn't have it any other way.”“That's a game that we've created this summer where one hop, I feel like the quarterback and he's the wide receiver.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAriela added that Sherwood shows a very different side at home explaining that while fans see his passionate style on the ice, he is much calmer and more affectionate at home and especially with Luca.Luca served as ring bearer at Ariela and Kiefer Sherwood’s weddingEarlier this summer, Kiefer Sherwood and Ariela Smith tied the knot at the Cherub Garden within the Stonepine Estate in Carmel Valley, California. The wedding, held on July 26, 2025, was officiated by Sherwood’s longtime friend and former Miami University teammate Karch Bachman.The highlight of the ceremony was their dog Luca who served as ring bearer wearing a tuxedo collar. Ariela Smith walked down the aisle to a violin rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted” and the couple exchanged handwritten vows. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe reception followed with a romantic theme featuring swans, cherubs, candelabras and bows. The couple shared their first dance to Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful” and the celebration continued at the Blacksmith Bar with a DJ and late-night snacks.Sherwood and Smith have been together for at least four years having met through mutual friends. They became engaged in August 2024 during a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands where Sherwood proposed at the Amanyara resort. Leading up to the wedding, Smith shared glimpses of their life and travels on Instagram including moments from pre-wedding celebrations and dress shopping in New York City.