  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • "It's SO beautiful!": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle melts over handcrafted present from Celeste Desjardins' bridal stylist

"It's SO beautiful!": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle melts over handcrafted present from Celeste Desjardins' bridal stylist

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Apr 05, 2025 11:06 GMT
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle melts over handcrafted present from Celeste Desjardins' bridal stylist [via IG/@laurenkyle1]

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle received a special gift from stylist Olivia Ivey this week. Olivia has been the bridal stylist for Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins’ upcoming wedding.

Ad

On Friday, Lauren Kyle shared a couple of stories on her Instagram account, showing off a beautiful handcrafted OLIVET travel bag she had received. The photo featured the stylish bag with “OLIVET” embroidered on the front in clean white lettering.

Resting on top of the bag was a handwritten note from Olivia herself. In the note Olivia mentioned how much of a joy it was to collaborate with Lauren.

“Dear Lauren, It has been an absolute joy working and collaborating with you. As I’ve told you before, I am in complete awe of your work ethic and drive. You are such an impressive person and I admire you greatly,” read the note.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“As someone who appreciates style and aesthetic as much as you do, I hope this OLIVET bag elevates all your travel moments! xo OLIVIA”

Lauren Kyle expressed how much she liked the bag in the caption of her story.

“It is SO beautiful!! @oliviaivey @shopolivet so proud of you!” she wrote.
via Instagram /@laurenkyle1
via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

She also shared a picture of a personalized garment bag she got from Olivia’s brand. The bag had Lauren’s initials “LKM” stitched in white above a zippered pocket.

Ad
“The most beautiful garment bags and the custom embroidery! @shopolivet”
via Instagram /@laurenkyle1
via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Earlier this week, Celeste had also shared that she received a special OLIVET bag from her bridal stylist. It came with a personalized note from Olivia where she wished her all the best for her upcoming wedding in France this summer.

Ad

Connor McDavid’s wife shares updates on her new businesses in downtown Edmonton

On Thursday, Lauren Kyle shared a peek into the progress of her upcoming bar and restaurant business at the Canada Permanent Building. She posted a couple of behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram stories of the work being done at the location.

Lauren is set to launch Bar Trove, a restaurant and bar alongside Trove Living, a furniture showroom in downtown Edmonton. In one video, she showed custom woodwork being installed at Bar Trove. The clip featured a high-set window framed by custom wood paneling with large wooden wall panels and simple carved arch details.

Ad
“@culham_custom_woodwork woww @bartroveca,” Lauren wrote in the caption.

Another video showed workers fitting a custom-built wooden frame for an antique mirror.

Last week, Lauren Kyle also shared more updates including images of the ceiling’s warm-toned molding and a floral-patterned tile in white, beige and black colors. Another photo showed a half-painted room with construction materials.

Lauren first announced these projects in January. She announced that the Bar Trove will occupy the main floor of the building while the upper floors will include offices and the Trove Living showroom.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly. 

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी