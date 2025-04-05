"It's SO beautiful!": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle melts over handcrafted present from Celeste Desjardins' bridal stylist

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle received a special gift from stylist Olivia Ivey this week. Olivia has been the bridal stylist for Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins’ upcoming wedding.

On Friday, Lauren Kyle shared a couple of stories on her Instagram account, showing off a beautiful handcrafted OLIVET travel bag she had received. The photo featured the stylish bag with “OLIVET” embroidered on the front in clean white lettering.

Resting on top of the bag was a handwritten note from Olivia herself. In the note Olivia mentioned how much of a joy it was to collaborate with Lauren.

“Dear Lauren, It has been an absolute joy working and collaborating with you. As I’ve told you before, I am in complete awe of your work ethic and drive. You are such an impressive person and I admire you greatly,” read the note.

“As someone who appreciates style and aesthetic as much as you do, I hope this OLIVET bag elevates all your travel moments! xo OLIVIA”

Lauren Kyle expressed how much she liked the bag in the caption of her story.

“It is SO beautiful!! @oliviaivey @shopolivet so proud of you!” she wrote.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

She also shared a picture of a personalized garment bag she got from Olivia’s brand. The bag had Lauren’s initials “LKM” stitched in white above a zippered pocket.

“The most beautiful garment bags and the custom embroidery! @shopolivet”

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Earlier this week, Celeste had also shared that she received a special OLIVET bag from her bridal stylist. It came with a personalized note from Olivia where she wished her all the best for her upcoming wedding in France this summer.

Connor McDavid’s wife shares updates on her new businesses in downtown Edmonton

On Thursday, Lauren Kyle shared a peek into the progress of her upcoming bar and restaurant business at the Canada Permanent Building. She posted a couple of behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram stories of the work being done at the location.

Lauren is set to launch Bar Trove, a restaurant and bar alongside Trove Living, a furniture showroom in downtown Edmonton. In one video, she showed custom woodwork being installed at Bar Trove. The clip featured a high-set window framed by custom wood paneling with large wooden wall panels and simple carved arch details.

“@culham_custom_woodwork woww @bartroveca,” Lauren wrote in the caption.

Another video showed workers fitting a custom-built wooden frame for an antique mirror.

Last week, Lauren Kyle also shared more updates including images of the ceiling’s warm-toned molding and a floral-patterned tile in white, beige and black colors. Another photo showed a half-painted room with construction materials.

Lauren first announced these projects in January. She announced that the Bar Trove will occupy the main floor of the building while the upper floors will include offices and the Trove Living showroom.

