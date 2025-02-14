J.T. Miller made his feelings clear about the crowd at Bell Centre in Montreal booing loudly during the playing of the USA national anthem before Thursday's game between Team USA and Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Even after an announcement asking fans to respect the anthems, boos echoed through the arena during the "Star-Spangled Banner,". The Finnish anthem was left untouched.

"I think we like it, not politically, but we just had a sense of, we know where we’re at in Canada, and I think that fires us up more than anything," Miller said about the booing.

Relations between the U.S. and Canada have been tense since US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian imports. In response, Canadian fans have shown their frustration by booing the American anthem at several sporting events.

Team USA captain Auston Matthews was also booed when introduced during the pre-tournament ceremony on Wednesday. Those boos continued into Thursday's game. Matthews acknowledged the boos, admitting he expected it coming into the tournament in Montreal.

"I'm pretty accustomed to the boos, especially in this building. I take it as a good thing, maybe a little sign of respect," Matthews said before the game via TSN. He went on to speak highly of playing at Bell Centre, an arena the Toronto Maple Leafs captain is familiar with.

Despite the hostile crowd reception, Team USA was unfazed, beating Finland 6-1 on the night.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly's reacts to fans booing USA national anthem

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly commented on fans booing the US national anthem at games in Canada.

“It’s unfortunate, obviously, and we wish it wasn’t the case, but from time to time things happen, and people have strong feelings about it,” Daly said Wednesday via Sportsnet.

He acknowledged that the league is aware of what's been happening with Canadian fans voicing displeasure towards the U.S. anthem.

"I think the negativity has probably lessened over the last week. Hopefully it continues to lessen and that relations will be normal. But it’s something obviously we’re aware of," he added.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also responded to recent booing, emphasizing the league's goal of using hockey to unite people, not divide them.

Team USA's next 4 Nations Face-Off matchup sees them take on Canada in a heavyweight tilt at Bell Centre on Saturday.

