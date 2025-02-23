J.T. Miller's wife Natalie gives sneak peek into off-field life during 4 Nations Face-Off

New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie on Saturday posted a special series of photos and videos from the sidelines of the 4 Nations Face-Off. She also interspersed snapshots of the final phase of the family’s move from Vancouver to New York City.

Ad

Natalie’s photo carousel on Instagram shows her memorable off-field moments during the nine days of the best-on-best tournament.

“Sneak peak into the last 10 days with the best people 🤍,” Natalie wrote in the caption.

(Credit: IG/@nataliemiller22_)

The photos show Natalie cheering on J.T. Miller and Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Their kids; Scotlyn, Scarlett and Owen Edward accompany her in some photos.

Ad

Trending

Others show her interacting with the wives and partners of other hockey players. Some rinkside pics show her with family and friends.

Natalie also shared a video reel featuring her and the kids’ experience during the tournament.

“Such an awesome thing to experience with the kiddos 🤍 beyond proud of you @j.tmiller9 😘,” Natalie said in the caption.

Ad

J.T. Miller and Team USA were favorites to win the championship, but narrowly lost to Canada 3-2 in overtime. The loss meant that the USA continues to search for a title in international hockey. The team’s last trophy was during the World Cup of Hockey in 1996.

The incredible USA-Canada rivalry was on display throughout the tournament. The round-robin game between the two sides on Feb. 15 had an explosive start with three fights erupting within the first 10 seconds. Miller dropped gloves and duked it out with Colton Parayko nine seconds into the game.

Ad

J.T. Miller shares his thoughts about US-Canada political tension

J.T. Miller also spoke out about Canadian fans booing when the US national anthem was sung. This is a recent trend following heightened political and economic tension between the governments of both countries.

"I think we like it, not politically, but we just had a sense of, we know where we’re at in Canada, and I think that fires us up more than anything," Miller said about the booing.

Ad

US President Donald Trump had imposed heavy tariffs on Canadian imports to the USA and joked about Canada becoming the 51st US state. He had also called Team USA ahead of the final on Thursday.

"It was so awesome to get his support. It's a pretty big deal for him to take time out of his schedule to talk to us for five minutes. It's just another one of those things where we're kind of pinching ourselves this tournament," Miller said about the call, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston.

Miller was back in action for the Rangers on Saturday and had two assists on the night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles