J.T. Miller's wife Natalie pens 4-word reaction to Rangers forward reaching 700 NHL-point career milestone

New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller recorded his 700th career point on Wednesday night in their 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden. Miller reached the milestone with an assist on K’Andre Miller’s second-period goal which tied the game 2-2.

J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie took to her Instagram stories to celebrate her husband’s special achievement and shared a poster from NHLPA’s Instagram account.

“🏒 Stick taps to J.T. Miller on notching NHL point No. 700!” read the caption of NHLPA’s post.

In her stories, Natalie added how proud she was of J.T.

“So proud of you,” she wrote, followed by a white heart emoji.

via Instagram /@nataliemiller22_

Since being originally drafted 15th overall by the Rangers in 2011, Miller has played 869 NHL games recording 257 goals and 443 assists. After stints with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks, he made his return to New York in January this year in a trade that sent Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a first-round pick to Vancouver in exchange for Miller, Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington.

Since rejoining the Rangers, the 32-year-old has contributed over 20 points for the team in their playoff push.

J.T. Miller’s wife receives special ‘trade gift’

Earlier this week, Natalie Miller received a sweet gift hamper from the partners of his former Vancouver Canucks teammates. She shared a look at the gifts on her Instagram and expressed how excited she was.

One of her stories she posted on Tuesday showed a gift box filled with various items, a bouquet of flowers and a white envelope with her name on it.

“Trade gift 🫶 Thank you to my Canucks girlies 💙💚,” she captioned the story.

Another story saw a red Valentino Garavani box which she later opened to find a gold-toned chain-link bracelet featuring the brand’s “V” logo encrusted with small stones.

In the captions, Natalie wrote:

“Crying, puking, throwing up lol” and “Wowwwww 🤯.”

Previously, Natalie had discussed her family’s move from Vancouver to New York following Miller’s trade this year. She described the transition as complicated for the children but thanked her friend Genevieve McLean for helping with the relocation.

Despite missing Vancouver’s food, friends, and scenery, she said the best part of the move was being closer to family in the U.S. Natalie also said she got the opportunity to reunite with friends during the Rangers vs. Canucks game last month on March 22.

