J.T. Miller's wife Natalie shares adorable moment of kids Scotlyn, Scarlett and Owen watching 'daddy's road trip highlights'

New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller and his wife Natalie are parents to three children, Scotlyn, Scarlett and Owen. On Tuesday, Natalie shared an adorable click on her Instagram stories of their children spending quality time with their family.
In the picture, the three kids were gathered around a table leaning over a phone that played highlights of Miller’s games. J.T. was holding his son Owen while the two girls leaned over to look at the phone.
“Watching daddy’s road trip highlights,” Natalie wrote in the caption.
The Miller family moved from Vancouver to New York after Miller’s trade to the Rangers in late January. The deal sent Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a 2025 protected first-round pick to Vancouver. The Rangers also received Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington in the trade.
Earlier last month, Natalie opened up on the challenges of relocating with her three children during an Instagram Q&A session. She had shared that the move was a bit tricky as it came right before the Four Nations tournament.
She also mentioned that she misses the food, the friends and the beautiful scenery of Vnaocuver but being back in the U.S. and close to family has been the best part for her and the kids.
J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie linked up with Vincent Trocheck’s wife Hillary
Earlier this month, J.T. Miller and his longtime friend and teammate Vincent Trocheck’s partners went on a girls’ night out in New York. Hillary Trocheck and Natalie Miller shared a series of Instagram stories on their account from their memorable day.
The two dined at Quality Meats which is a popular steakhouse in the city. Natalie shared a couple of stories showing her enjoying steak and drinking straight from a bottle. Later, they attended the Rangers vs. Flyers game at Madison Square Garden. One of the stories reposted by Trocheck showed the two raising drinks from the stands.
J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck have been close since they were nine years old. They grew up just 500 yards apart in Pittsburgh and now their families are also close. Their kids play together and they often spend time as a group.
After Miller’s trade to NY, the Millers stayed with the Trocheck family for 12 days. Natalie Miller later thanked the Trochecks for hosting them with a special Instagram story. She even joked they were "never moving out" because the food was so good.
