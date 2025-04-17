J.T. Miller's wife Natalie shares glimpse of streak meal prepared by 'Chef JT'

On Wednesday, New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie shared a photo on her Instagram story showing off a plate of steak. The homemade meal was apparently prepared by J.T. himself.

Ad

The plate featured a perfectly cooked filet mignon, grilled asparagus, a generous scoop of mashed potatoes with red skin and a bright yellow corn on the cob. The meal was neatly arranged on a simple beige plate placed on a light wooden table.

“Chef JT,” Natalie captioned the post.

via Instagram /@nataliemiller22_

Despite his hectic NHL schedule, Miller makes sure to spend quality time with his family. On Tuesday, Natalie shared a sweet photo of the kids watching J.T.’s game highlights together with their dad. In the picture, Miller held Owen while the girls leaned in to watch the highlights being played on a phone.

Ad

Trending

The family moved from Vancouver to New York in late January after Miller was traded to the Rangers. In the deal, the Rangers gave up Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a 2025 protected first-round pick and received Miller, Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington.

Natalie recently said in an Instagram Q&A that the move was a bit tough for the family, especially with three kids and it happening just before the Four Nations tournament. She mentioned that she misses the food, friends and beauty of Vancouver, but being back in the U.S. and close to family has been the best part for her.

Ad

J.T. Miller and family stayed at Vincent Trocheck’s house

Earlier last month, J.T. Miller and his family moved into a new home after staying with Vincent Trocheck and his wife Hillary’s house for 12 days. The couple stayed with the Trochecks after Miller was traded to the New York Rangers.

Natalie shared a special story on her Instagram and thanked the Trochecks for their hospitality. She also posted a photo of their new apartment which has white walls, large windows and wooden flooring.

Ad

Along with the photo, she shared a funny TikTok video joking about what it’s like to stay at a friend’s house and expressed her gratitude to the Trochecks for being patient.

“Me on the last day of a beautiful 12 DAYS staying with the Trocheaks!!! Haha thank you for your hospitality and patience you are good people❤ @billorytrecheck,” Natalie wrote.

Miller and Trocheck have been friends since childhood. They both grew up in Pittsburgh, played youth hockey together and now are teammates on the Rangers again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama