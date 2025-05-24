J.T. Miller's wife Natalie shares a glimpse from 'wild day' in New York with their two daughters

New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller is spending quality time with his family this offseason. On Friday, his wife Natalie Miller shared a sweet glimpse into their family outing in New York City.

Natie posted a series of Instagram stories on her account featuring their two daughters, Scotlyn and Scarlett. One of the stories showed an aerial view of Central Park, where she captioned it:

“Night in the city with our older two,”

Another clip saw one of their daughters sitting in a red carriage, vibing to music. And in the final picture, the whole group came together for a selfie in Times Square with J.T., Natalie, and their two daughters smiling wide.

“It was a wild day in the city but memories were made,” she wrote in the caption.

J.T. Miller and Natalie Craig have been married since 2016. The couple met as teenagers in 2008 and have been together ever since. They have three children: Scotlyn, Scarlett and Owen Edward.

J.T. Miller and family visited the Bronx Zoo

Earlier last week, J.T. Miller and his wife Natalie took their three kids for a family outing to the Bronx Zoo in New York City. Natalie shared photos from their weekend visit on her Instagram, showing J.T. pushing a stroller while their daughters walked beside him.

“Went back to the Bronx zoo today for the first time since I was Scottie age!!!” Natalie captioned one of the stories.

Other pictures featured the girls observing animals like bison and rhinos, walking hand-in-hand, and playing on a rope net with their little brother. The day ended with a family selfie and the family taking a quiet walk together.

Earlier this month, Natalie also hosted her annual Mother’s Day brunch at the family’s Pittsburgh home in honor of her late mother Janet Craig. She posted pictures of the event, including a dessert table with flower-themed cookies, heart-shaped treats and floral outfits worn by guests.

“Love being surrounded by my friends/family and their mamas on Mother’s Day. Missing you extra mom, but I know you would be so proud! 🤍,” Natalie wrote.

She also called herself the “luckiest mama in the world” posting a picture of her three children sitting in the backyard of their house. She later informed on her stories that the family would be returning to New York after the event wrapped up.

