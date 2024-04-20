Jacob Markstrom's future in Calgary has once again come under the spotlight. Markstrom, who was the subject of trade talks leading up to the NHL trade deadline, opted to remain with the Flames but now appears to be reconsidering his future in Calgary.

During a press conference, Markstrom was questioned about whether he could possibly end up playing in Calgary next season, to which he responded bluntly.

"I don’t know," Markstrom said.

The goalie then further went on to elaborate on his reasoning behind the uncertainty,

"What I do know is I love winning hockey games. That’s the competitive side of me. Every time I lace up my skates that’s what I want to accomplish," Markstrom said.

Despite his uncertainty about his future with the Flames, Markstrom emphasized his unwavering commitment to achieving success on the ice, be it with the Flames or some other team, remains to be seen.

Markstrom's performance between the pipes this season has been commendable. Despite the Flames' failure to secure a playoff berth, Jacob Markstrom averaged 2.78 goals against average (GAA), and had a .905 save percentage.

Before the trade deadline, Markstrom was linked with a number of teams. But no team seemed to have more interest in signing the goaltender than the New Jersey Devils. That too was something that the Swedish goalie was asked about later in the press conference.

Jacob Markstrom addresses the NHL trade deadline saga

Jacob Markstrom was liked with a move to the Devils for months ahead of the trade deadline. But as deadline day grew closer, the rumors really started picking up pace.

However, the move ultimately fell through and the 34-year-old shot-stopper found himself staying back in Calgary.

“I’m not going to go into details here on stage with a bunch of cameras. What we talked about stayed with us and that’s how it’s going to stay. I’m not going to share a personal conversation I had with management,” he said when asked about the failed move.

Following the failed move, Jacob Markstrom had taken a dig at the Flames management over how they handled the situation. While he maintained that things are better between the two parties now, his comments can't help but make one wonder whether those wounds have truly healed.

