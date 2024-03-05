NHL Rumors: Insider reports Calgary Flames Prez "nixed" Jacob Markstrom's probable trade to New Jersey Devils

Recent comments from Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom have fueled speculation about a potential trade to the New Jersey Devils, with Markstrom hinting at discontent with how the situation was handled.

The speculation intensified when insider Frank Seravalli suggested on The DFO Rundown podcast that Flames president of hockey operations Don Maloney may have intervened to halt the proposed deal.

“I don’t think Jacob Markstrom’s issue with the Flames’ front office is at all with Craig Conroy,” Seravalli said. “My understanding, and this is a belief I’ve had for three weeks or a month now, is that the Flames and Devils had agreed to a trade on Markstrom.

"They had gone to Markstrom and said, ‘We’re thinking about trading you to New Jersey, what are your thoughts?’ He gave them the green light."

According to Seravalli, the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils had reached an agreement on a trade involving Markstrom, with the veteran goaltender reportedly open to waiving his no-move clause to facilitate the move.

However, it is believed that Maloney, acting on behalf of ownership, intervened to nix the trade.

"I don’t know if he actually had a piece of paper in front of him or not. But the two sides, I believe, had agreed in principle to a trade, and then above Craig Conroy — so, if you’re reading between the lines and picking up what I’m putting down here — Don Maloney, on behalf of ownership, is believed to have nixed this trade,"m Seravalli added.

Conflicting Rumors: Will Jacob Markstrom be a member of the Calgary Flames after the NHL Trade Deadline this week?

In the aftermath of these reports, conflicting rumors have emerged regarding Markstrom's future with the Calgary Flames. Some sources suggest that the team may opt to retain their starting goaltender as they push for a wildcard playoff spot.

However, others speculate that Markstrom could still be on the move, with negotiations possibly ongoing between the Calgary Flames and other interested parties.

One factor that may influence trade conversations is financial, as sources suggest that the Devils may have revised their request for salary retention from the Flames. Markstrom's deal, which includes a $6 million annual cap hit for the next two seasons, might be a sticking point in negotiations between the two teams.

With the NHL trade deadline looming on Friday at 3 p.m. ET, the situation remains fluid. The Calgary Flames will have to make a decision soon regarding Jacob Markstrom's future in Cowboy City.