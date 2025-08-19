Jake Guentzel makes his feelings known about $24,400,000 ex-Penguins teammate

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel reminisced about a former teammate from his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In an interview on the Cam & Strick Podcast published on August 19, Guentzel opened up about former teammate Evgeni Malkin. Malkin has gained plenty of attention this offseason after he announced the 2025-26 season would be his last. Malkin is in the final year of a four-year, $24.4 million deal and is ready to hang up his skates.

So, Jake Guentzel paid homage to the future Hall of Famer by stating:

“It was actually really hard work. I don't think he gets credit for what he does off the ice. He is so giftedly talented, and to be that size and in that big it's truly remarkable what he's done. I mean, I don't think he's gotten enough credit in this game for what he's done over his career.”

Guentzel’s comments underscore how important Evgeni Malkin has been to the NHL. His talents, along with Sidney Crosby’s, fueled three Stanley Cup championships in Pittsburgh. That situation prompted Guentzel to state:

“I mean, him and Sid have been probably the best two teammates to ever play the game. I think those guys are one two centers are it's pretty special. And for him, I don't think he's got enough credit for how good he has been over his career.”

Check out Jake Guentzel's comments from the 1:39:16 mark onwards:

When Evgeni Malkin’s playing days are done, he should get an automatic pass to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Jake Guentzel’s former teammate’s numbers make him a no-brainer for the Hall

Guenztel hopes to follow Malkin's footsteps in Tampa - Source: Imagn

Jake Guentzel’s former teammate, Evgeni Malkin, heads into this season having played 1,213 regular-season contests, scoring 514 goals and 832 assists for 1,346 points.

In 68 playoff games, Malkin has racked up 16 goals and 34 assists for 50 points. His exploits in the 2009 playoffs earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy.

On top of that, Malkin landed the Calder Trophy in 2007, plus the Art Ross Trophy twice. He led the league in scoring in 2008-09 and again in 2011-12.

That 2008-09 season was a magical one for Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins. Malkin landed the Art Ross, Conn Smythe, and Stanley Cup. Meanwhile, Jake Guentzel went along for the ride with Malkin and the Penguins in 2017, winning a Cup in his rookie season.

Guentzel is now hoping to follow in Malkin’s footsteps by bringing a Stanley Cup to Tampa.

