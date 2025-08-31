  • home icon
  Jay Rosehill berates Mitch Marner after ex-Leafs forward opens up about receiving death threats & family's endangered security

Jay Rosehill berates Mitch Marner after ex-Leafs forward opens up about receiving death threats & family's endangered security

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 31, 2025 04:56 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Fromer Maple Leafs forward Jay Rosehill strongly criticized Marner’s comments about address leak in Toronto (Source: Imagn)

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner spoke with TSN on Friday about his time in Toronto. He shared how his family’s security was threatened while he played for the Leafs.

In an interview with TSN, Marner said that people posted his home address online with veiled threats:

"I guess my wife's father called me and goes I just want to let you know we've got people sending us screenshots of a guy posting your address online, saying that if people want to come pay us a visit. ... And it was a little tough, obviously,"
Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on July 1 in a sign-and-trade deal. He had signed an eight-year contract worth $96 million before the trade.

Marner added that his family needed full-time security for two weeks after the playoffs.

"When your family's safety comes into question, especially having a new son," Marner said. " I don't think it's acceptable,"

There were also death threats that Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, told to the 100% Hockey podcast earlier this week.

"The safety-wise of trying to walk your dog and your child. So it was a little unfortunate," Marner said.

Jay Rosehill, a former Maple Leafs player and analyst, strongly criticized Marner’s comments, though. Reacting to the interview, Rosehill said:

“Why does he always seem so full of shit?”
Rosehill has also criticized Mitch Marner’s playoff performance in 2025 against Florida. He noted that Marner had no shots on goal in Games 3 and 4 and suggested that Marner disappears when the pressure is at the highest.

"I don't really care. But when the going gets tough, he goes away," Rosehill said.

After the Leafs' loss in Game 5, Rosehill said,

"Marner can play the game one way and one way only. ... It’s impossible to win playoff hockey with that. The harder it gets, the worse he gets. Nothing will change my mind,"
Nevertheless, Marner had an impressive career in Toronto. In nine seasons in the city, he played 657 regular-season games and scored a career high 102 pooints last season.

Mitch Marner's expectations from life in Vegas

On Thursday, Mitch Marner said that moving to the Vegas Golden Knights was mainly about his family.

The 28-year-old from Markham, who was at Team Canada's Olympic orientation camp, found Toronto difficult with a newborn. So, he expects a quieter lifestyle in Vegas.

"It’s going to be a new life. I’m really excited for it," Marner said. "... We’re looking for a new chapter, a new peaceful way of life. ...We're going to enjoy watching our son grow up outside more, too."

Mitch Marner feels Vegas offers more balance away from hockey. For him, family and peace were the most important reasons behind the decision.

Edited by Bhargav
