Former NHL player Jay Rosehill has set crystal clear expectations for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton after his lackluster season following a midseason trade. The Philadelphia Flyers traded Laughton in March to the Maple Leafs for prospect Nikita Grebenkin and a conditional 2027 first-round pick. Toronto also received a 2025 fourth-rounder and a 2027 sixth-rounder, with Philadelphia retaining 50% of Laughton's $15 million contract. Speaking on the &quot;Leafs Morning&quot; podcast, Rosehill acknowledged that the midseason trade to Toronto was a &quot;whirlwind&quot; for Laughton, who didn't have time to fully process the move. However, with an offseason to adjust, Rosehill expects Laughton to come into training camp &quot;pretty focused&quot; and ready to make a significant impact. “I want to see him play at the top of his game in that bottom six and kind of have a leadership role of what that looks like when his lines are called to throw their leg over the boards, what can you accomplish?&quot; Rosehill said. “And again, I hope his confidence is sky high, I hope he knows what his job is and what his role is, and I hope he gets out of the chute and comes out of the gates really hot and makes a big impact for this team early,&quot; he added. Rosehill also believes the fans will rally behind him, providing an additional boost. Laughton has 13 goals and 31 points in 80 games played between the Flyers and Maple Leafs. He also recorded just 2 points in 13 playoff games. Auston Matthews without Mitch Marner: Can Maple Leafs' Star shine alone? Mitch Marner’s absence has sparked questions among Maple Leafs fans about whether Auston Matthews can keep up his MVP-level play without his longtime linemate. Jay Rosehill praised Matthews as the team's leader, top player and one who can take over a game on his own. “He's one of a few guys who can single-handedly win a game if he's playing his best hockey,&quot; Rosehill said. &quot;There's not much stopping, you and I just didn't see it last year. I didn't think he was capable of doing that very often, and you could tell he wasn't himself.&quot; Last season, Matthews tallied 33 goals and 78 points in 67 regular-season games, followed by 11 points in 13 playoff games.