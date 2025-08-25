Jeff Marek teases timeline for Luke Hughes contract extension with NJ Devils

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes is a restricted free agent after his rookie contract ended last season. He is awaiting an extension from the team.

NHL insider Jeff Marek spoke about Hughes on Monday. He discussed contract delays for RFAs, explaining that missing time does not help young players.

"I think players understand now, and teams," Marek said (1:00), via the "Empty Netters" podcast. "I mean, listen, we just saw this with the with the Boston Bruins (goalie Jeremy Swayman), like it does nobody any good if a player misses time, whatsoever, especially young players. Like, the pace of the game right now is just too fast."

Marek added that New Jersey needs Hughes ready for camp. He does not believe the deal will be delayed and expects it to be done before training camp.

"I think this one (contract extension for Luke), I think this one gets done before, before training camp." Marek said.

Hughes had a strong 2024-25 season, recording seven goals and 37 assists for 44 points. He showed that he can be a key defenseman for the team. The Devils made the playoffs with a 42-33-7 record but were eliminated in the first round by the Hurricanes.

Talks between Hughes, his agent, Pat Brisson and New Jersey general manager Tom Fitzgerald are ongoing. Hughes has been a free agent for nearly two months, but Fitzgerald said re-signing him is the team’s top priority.

"Luke's excited," Fitzgerald said in June, via NHL.com. "He wants to be a Devil long-term, just like his brother (Jack). We’re excited about that. I don’t sense anything other than Luke wants to be a Devil for a long time."

Luke’s brother, Jack Hughes, is signed on an eight-year $64,000,000 contract since 2022.

Pasha Eshghi's comments on Luke Hughes' contract

NHL insider Pasha Eshghi spoke about Luke Hughes on Aug. 15. Eshghi said he is not worried about the contract talks and that a deal will be signed in time.

"Devil's Twitter is losing their mind that Luke Hughes has yet to be signed," Eshghi said, via the "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast. "I'm not worried about that. That'll happen in due course."

Eshghi expects Hughes to get a long-term contract with New Jersey.

"I think Luke's going to get locked down long term," Eshghi said.

The Devils hope Hughes will lead their defense in the future, and an agreement is expected before next season begins.

