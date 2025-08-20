Jeff Petry's wife Julie hopes the family's summer honeymoon phase "never fades" ahead of new season in Florida

This week, Florida Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry’s wife Julie shared a glimpse into their family downtime. On Tuesday, Julie posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram featuring a mix of beach, family and everyday moments ahead of the new season Petry will start in Florida.One shot showed Jeff in the ocean smiling alongside their three sons, while another captured the boys standing on the dock near a cooler full of fresh fish.“One week (&amp; some change) in… hoping this honeymoon phase never fades ☀️🌊♥️🐟🏖️,” Julie captioned the post.The next shot saw an iguana lounging on the lawn next to a soccer ball. Julie also included a photo of the couple’s boys lying side by side on the grass, as well as another showing them in a huddle on a football field. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe carousel captured a few more beach moments. In one slide, the four boys posed together along the shoreline, followed by a candid selfie of Jeff and Julie in the car. More shots showed their sons swimming in the ocean, one click of them playing ball in the water, and one of them holding up a crab they found in the sand.Jeff Petry and Carey Price linked up at Nick Suzuki’s wedding receptionLast month, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and his wife Caitlin Fitzgerald celebrated their wedding reception with a gala night in Montreal. The event was attended by several of Suzuki’s current and former teammates, including Carey Price and Jeff Petry joined by their wives Angela and Julie.Angela Price later shared a series of Instagram stories from the night. One clip showed the two couples together on the dance floor, with Julie Petry wearing a blue halter-neck gown and Angela dressed in a striking red evening gown. Both Carey and Jeff opted for sharp black suits with Price in a black tie and Petry in a bow tie.Angela joked in her caption that it was “the only footage” of Carey on the dance floor, teasing her husband’s brief cameo before slipping back into the crowd. Another story featured a group photo of the couples alongside other guests, while the final video captured Julie Petry trying to coax Carey back under the purple lights of the dance floor.Angela quipped that although there was little proof of Carey dancing, there was “lots of footage” of their attempts to get him moving again. The night also drew other Canadiens stars including Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield.