Joe Sacco sings $66,000,000 Boston Bruins goalie's praises after 35-save shutout win over Minnesota Wild

Joe Sacco praised Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman after his 35-save shutout in a 3-0 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. Swayman stopped all 35 shots to record his third shutout of the season and the 15th of his career.

Sacco said postgame:

"He was solid tonight. I don't know if it was as good as he played all season, but certainly right up there. He looked very… again, he was tracking the puck well, not a lot of rebound opportunities. So yeah, I think it was probably right up there."

Trending

Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie scored for Boston, which improved to 27-22-6 with its second straight victory.

Swayman, who is in the first season of an eight-year, $66 million contract, downplayed his individual performance and emphasized the team effort.

“It’s important building my own game and knowing that I’m helping this team win games every time I get a chance to be in the net. That’s my job," Swayman said.

"Every shutout isn’t an individual effort, it takes a whole team in front of me to do their job, and that’s what they did tonight, blocking shots, making sure they cleared rebounds, and it was a really great team effort for us to build off.”

Swayman will represent Team USA at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament from Feb. 12-20.

Meanwhile, it was another tough outing for Minnesota. Marc-André Fleury made 32 saves for the Wild, who were shut out for the second straight game after a 6-0 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

Joe Sacco says Boston Bruins 'played determined hockey' in 3-0 shutout win over Minnesota Wild

Charlie McAvoy opened the scoring for the Boston Bruins at 5:46 of the second period, redirecting a David Pastrňák shot past Fleury. Trent Frederic extended the lead to 2-0 at 14:14, finishing off a three-on-two rush with a shot over Fleury’s glove.

Morgan Geekie sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

“It was a really good all-around effort from our guys tonight, start to finish … Maybe not quite the start we wanted, but it was a good showing by our guys," Sacco said.

“They played determined hockey tonight. They were focused, and digging in in the third period like we did with those kills that we had was good. So, good on the group. I thought they played well tonight.”

The Boston Bruins will next face the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback