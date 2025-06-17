  • home icon
  Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane pens tear-jerking Father's Day message for her sons - "I know you would have been wonderful dads"

Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane pens tear-jerking Father's Day message for her sons - "I know you would have been wonderful dads"

By ARJUN B
Modified Jun 17, 2025 17:35 GMT
Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane pens tear-jerking message for her sons on Father's Day - Source: Getty

This past Father's Day was an emotional one for Jane Gaudreau, mother of the late NHL players Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau. Johnny and Matthew were killed in August last year after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding their bicycles in their hometown in New Jersey.

Jane shared a touching message honoring her sons and mourning the fathers they never had the chance to become. She posted a photo from their childhood standing alongside her late husband Guy Gaudreau, writing:

"John & Matty...I know you would have been wonderful dads. You learned from the best dad ever!"
Jane Gaudreau Instagram Story @ jgaudreau311

Jane also shared a video compiled by fans showing messages of love and support for the Gaudreau brothers. She captioned it "Thank you!" as a note of gratitude.

Jane Gaudreau Instagram Story @ jgaudreau311

In another Instagram story, Jane congratulated Peter Hanlon on his promotion to assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames, writing:

"The Gaudreau's love you so much! I know John is proud of you." She went on to say "Momma G cried when she got the call because she was so proud of him."
Jane Gaudreau Instagram Story @ jgaudreau311

Hanlon was instrumental in helping the Calgary Flames land Johnny Gaudreau.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith’s Touching Father's Day message

In the Player’s Tribune on Thursday, June 12, Meredith honored what should have been Johnny’s first Father’s Day as a dad to their three kids, Noa, Carter, and Johnny.

"You were the best spouse. My life partner forever. Happy first Father’s Day as a father of three. Thank you for the very best years of my life. Thank you for making us a family.Thank you for being my best friend, my favorite person, the man of my dreams. I love you so much."she wrote.
Meredith shared an emotional update about her children. She mentioned that Noa, with the same smile, hair, and fiery spirit as her dad, still asks to call him.

Carter is calm and easygoing, just like his dad, and brings her a sense of peace. Last, Johnny shares his quiet, thoughtful personality and warm sense of humor, which reminds her of Johnny Gaudreau.

ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
