Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie drops never-before-seen pictures from the morning of her wedding ft. first look and more

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 18, 2025 12:30 GMT
Johnny Gaudreau
Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie drops never-before-seen pictures from the morning of her wedding ft. first look and more [via IG/@kgaudreau13]

Earlier this week, late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie shared Part 1 of her long-awaited wedding photo recap featuring never-before-seen moments from her July 2025 ceremony with Devin Joyce.

The newly released photos captured a sun-lit morning inside The Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia where the bride got ready surrounded by family. One of the clicks showed Katie sitting beside her mother Jane and sister Kristen, while another featured little Noa, Johnny Gaudreau’s daughter, admiring the lace train of Katie’s gown.

Another shot showed Katie sharing a quiet laugh with her mother ahead of the ceremony. The groom Devin Joyce was also pictured waiting in the courtyard for the first look in one click.

“Part 1: Getting Ready ☁️ A dream morning — coffee with my husband-to-be, brunch with my favorite girls, glam, first looks, and endless laughter,” Katie captioned the post.

One of the photos showed Katie’s sisters-in-law Meredith and Madeline entering the room for her first look, followed by another capturing her father Guy Gaudreau stepping in to see his daughter in her gown for the first time.

Beyond the photos, Katie’s July wedding included several personal tributes to her late brothers who were killed in a cycling accident in August 2024. Her veil featured Johnny and Matthew’s handwriting stitched into the fabric, while her “something blue” was a handkerchief embroidered with their initials and two doves.

She carried a boquet of 21 standard roses and 13 spray roses to represent their jersey numbers, with the bridesmaids’ bouquets reversing the counts. Her father Guy and husband Devin wore suits lined with photos of the brothers.

Johnny Gaudreau's family hosted annual charity golf event

In August this year, the Gaudreau family hosted the Gaudreau Family Scholarship Golf Outing at Ron Jaworski’s Running Deer Golf Club in New Jersey. It was the first edition of the tournament since being renamed to honor both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau following their tragic deaths last year.

Johnny’s sister Katie Gaudreau shared photos from the day on her Instagram including a group shot outside the clubhouse with family and friends. She shared that the event, now in its eighth year, was previously known as the Johnny Gaudreau Scholarship Golf Outing.

“Today we have our annual Gaudreau Family Golf Outing (previously known as The Johnny Gaudreau Scholarship Golf Outing). 8 years and counting,” read the caption fo her story.
“Proud to continue this on for both of you.”

Another post showed their father Guy Gaudreau on the course with the caption “Dad 💗.” A family lineup photo featured participants in matching black shirts alongside a sponsor sign displaying a throwback image of Johnny and Matthew in their Boston College uniforms.

The annual tournament raises funds for scholarships at Gloucester Catholic High School.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
