Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie shares snaps from the annual Gaudreau Family Golf Outing charity event

This week, late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie shared a series of Instagram stories from the annual Gaudreau Family Golf Outing, the charity event that has been running for eight years.

In the first story, Katie posted a group photo outside the golf club with family and friends noting that the outing was previously known as the Johnny Gaudreau Scholarship Golf Outing and how proud she was to continue the tradition.

“Today we have our annual Gaudreau Family Golf Outing (previously known as The Johnny Gaudreau Scholarship Golf Outing). 8 years and counting,” read the caption.

“Proud to continue this on for both of you.”

The second story showed action on the course with several people lined up on the green including Johnny Gaudreau's father Guy. Katie added a “Dad 💗” caption over the shot.

via Instagram /@kgaudreau13

Another story featured a family photo lineup with everyone dressed in matching black shirts. The other half of the collage showed a sponsor sign on the course that included an old photo of Johnny and Matthew in their Boston College hockey uniforms.

The Gaudreau Family Scholarship Golf Outing at Ron Jaworski’s Running Deer Golf Club in New Jersey was the first edition of the event since being renamed to honor both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau following their tragic death in a road accident last year. Formerly known as the Johnny Gaudreau Scholarship Golf Tournament, the outing has raised funds for scholarships at Gloucester Catholic High School supporting students who might not otherwise afford tuition.

Johnny Gaudreau's mother pens emotional message on what would have been his 32nd birthday

This month, the family of the late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau marked what would have been his 32nd birthday with heartfelt tributes. Johnny’s mother Jane Gaudreau shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram on the occasion featuring moments from his childhood, wedding and time spent with siblings, parents, teammates and his children.

In her emotional caption, Jane wrote about seeing Johnny’s qualities in his children and promised to love them as much as she loved him. She added that she would always cherish the memories of her sons.

“Happy Birthday my sweet John. I miss you every single day. You were a wonderful son, brother, husband, dad, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and so much more than words could ever say.”

“I see so much of you in Noa and Johnny, and I know Carter will share many of the same beautiful qualities you have. I promise to love them with all my heart, just as I love you, and to tell them all your childhood stories so they’ll always know the amazing person you are. I know Matty found a way to do something special for you today. “

Johnny’s sister Katie Gaudreau also posted a tribute sharing pictures of her brother and reflected on the memories the family shared together. She wrote about missing him and Matthew, hoping they were celebrating together from above and watching over the family.

