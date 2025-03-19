Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie shares nostalgic sibling throwback featuring her late brothers

Katie Gaudreau shared a family picture with her siblings Kristen, Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau in their younger years with their dad, Guy. While her mother, Jane Gaudreau, was not in the picture, Katie mentioned her on her Instagram story.

"4 out of 4 forever & ever," Katie wrote on Tuesday.

Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie shared a childhood picture with her dad and siblings

Johnny wore a red cap and white shirt and made a face while Guy sat on the sofa to his right. Katie was leaning on him with her left hand near her mouth. Elder sister Kristen had her tongue out and was looking at the camera. Matthew sat near his father's lap, also with his tongue out.

This is not the first time Katie shared pictures from her childhood with her brothers Johnny and Matthew. She has posted old family photos, a jersey signed by their team and other memories.

In January, Katie shared a throwback picture from Kristen’s wedding 10 years ago.



She has also posted a Christmas family photo from 2015 of the Gaudreau siblings in front of a decorated tree.



Johnny and Matthew died on Aug. 29 after getting hit by a car driven by an alleged drunk driver while biking in New Jersey. They were in town for Katie's wedding. The driver, Sean M. Higgins, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and homicide charges.

Johnny’s wife, Meredith, is expecting their third child. They have a daughter, Noa, and a son, John. She was invited to a baby shower with other expecting Columbus Blue Jackets partners.

Katie Gaudreau shared a message after losing her brothers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew

In February, Katie Gaudreau shared a message about her grief after losing her brothers, Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau. She said that she will never feel 100% happy again.

"When you lose the loss of love that I did, you'll never be 100% happy again," Katie wrote. "No matter what the good news is, I get upset because I used to be such a happy person. My favorite thing about the 'old Katie' was being happy for others' happiness, which is what has changed most about me."

Katie is grateful to those who accept that 50% happiness is enough for her now.

