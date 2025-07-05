Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith hosts bachelorette bash on river cruiser for Zach Werenski's fiancee Odette

This week, late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith hosted a bachelorette party aboard a river cruiser for her close friend Odette Peters, who is engaged to Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski. On Friday, Odette shared a series of stories from the celebration on her Instagram.

One of the pictures showed a beautifully set dining area inside the yacht decorated with a silver tinsel backdrop and a sign that read “Last Sail Before the Veil.” The table was arranged with navy blue placemats, checkered napkins and floral centerpieces, while a crew member was seen preparing the setup.

Another story captured the cozy lounge section of the yacht where large inflatable champagne glasses and a bottle were fixed to the windows. The couch was decorated with coral-themed pillows, and the coffee table was neatly styled with flowers, beads and candles. In the caption, she credited Meredith for setting it all up.

“@meredithgaudreau_ best friend setting up this insane day”

via Instagram/@odette_peters

The final shot offered a scenic view from the yacht’s deck, showing the boat cruising on the open water with a city skyline in the distance and waves trailing behind.

One shot from the deck showed the yacht cruising with waves trailing behind and a city skyline in view. Odette also reposted stories from friends, including one from Erik Gudbranson’s wife Sarah showing Odette in a white bikini and captain’s hat.

“Hottest bride to be 🤍,” Sarah wrote on the story.

via Instagram/@odette_peters

Another photo showed Odette standing next to the silver tinsel party backdrop. The dining setup in front of her featured red, white and blue napkins and fresh flowers. One of the final stories saw Sarah taking a mirror selfie with Meredith Guadreau, Bonne Jenner’s wife Maggie and Damon Stevenson’s wife Drey before the boat party.

Zach Werenski recaps couple’s pre-wedding vacay

Earlier this week, Zach Werenski shared a photo recap from his pre-wedding vacation with fiancee Odette Peters. The couple is set to get married this summer.

Werenski posted highlights from their travels across Europe, the Middle East and more. One photo showed him and Odette posing by the water during sunset, Odette. Another image captured a rainy street outside The Bankers Bar in central Dublin, Ireland.

“8 countries and 10 cities later. Very blessed to have so many great friends to share these experiences with,” he captioned the post.

In Egypt, the couple rode camels in front of the pyramids. One photo showed Zach sitting at a restaurant with a friend, while another showed a group of his friends gathered under an orange sunset.

Werenski also shared a picture of himself looking out at the sea from a balcony wearing a cap and printed shirt. Other shots included a group posing with golf clubs on a course, and several men in light casual outfits gathered on a patio at night.

According to Odette’s Instagram stories during the trip, the couple visited countries like Turkey, Egypt, Switzerland, Germany and Greece among others.

