Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith pens sweet message after daughter Noa's swimming session

This week, late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith took her daughter Noa to swimming school and shared the proud mom moment on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Meredith posted a couple of snaps from the outing on her stories. The first showing Noa in the pool in pink swimwear and goggles alongside her instructor. In the caption, Meredith wrote:

“Sooo proud of my girl!!”

The second story showed Noa smiling in her car seat holding a chocolate bar, with Meredith tagging Zach Werenski’s wife Odette Peters who joined them for the outing.

“@odette_werenski with the pre and post swim hook up,” referencing

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_

Johnny and Meredith shared three children together, Noa born in September 2022, Johnny Jr. born in February 2024, and Carter Michael born on April 1 this year. Meredith had announced her third pregnancy during Johnny’s memorial service last September, just weeks after the tragedy that claimed both Johnny and his younger brother Matthew Gaudreau.

The brothers died on Aug. 29 last year in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding their bicycles the evening before their sister’s wedding. The driver Sean Higgins later admitted to drinking several beers before driving and his blood alcohol content was measured at 0.087.

Higgins was charged with aggravated manslaughter, death by auto, DUI and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. He pleaded not guilty in January 2025 and has since filed multiple motions to dismiss, all of which have been denied. Judges have upheld the charges ruling that the case will proceed to trial with prosecutors seeking a potential 70-year prison sentence if Higgins is convicted on all counts.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife opens up on life without him

Earlier this month, Meredith Gaudreau opened up about life with her three children more than a year after losing her husband Johnny Gaudreau.

In an emotional interview shared by 10 TV's Nicole Shearin, Meredith spoke about navigating motherhood and grief while raising their three young children. She revealed that welcoming Carter without Johnny by her side was one of the hardest moments she has faced.

“There was some gut feeling I had that it was going to be a boy, and he looks exactly like John,” Meredith said. “When I saw him for the first time, he was kind of exactly what I pictured.”

She shared that she keeps Johnny’s memory alive for the children through photos and videos.

“My boys are too young to even understand, but Johnny will light up pictures of him, and I’ll play videos. John’s voice around Carter kind of lights up,” she explained.

Meredith also spoke about the support she has continued to receive from Johnny’s former teammates and friends.

“Whether guys on this team had played with John for years or hadn’t played with him at all, yet they come to my kids’ birthday parties. They skate around with the kids when we’re at team skates,” she smiled.

Meredith added that she often talks to the children about their father in a way that keeps his presence close to them.

