Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith shares a look at newborn baby Carter's first NHL jersey

Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith announced the birth of their third child Carter Michael Gaudreau last week. On Monday, Meredith shared a look at baby Carter’s first NHL jersey, received from his father’s former team.

Meredith Gaudreau posted a picture of herself holding Carter wrapped in a Calgary Flames jersey on Instagram stories. The jersey had “GAUDREAU” written on the back along with Johnny’s No. 13.

In the caption, Meredith thanked the Flames organization for the special present. She wrote:

“Carter’s first jersey! Thank you @nhlflames”

Johnny and his younger brother Matthew Gaudreau died in a tragic road accident last August. They were riding their bicycles in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, when an allegedly drunk driver hit them with his truck. The brothers were in town to attend their sister Katie’s wedding the next day.

The driver Sena Higgins has since been charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of aggravated manslaughter, reckless vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Prosecutors offered him a plea deal in January this year that would have resulted in a 35-year prison sentence, which he rejected. Court proceedings are still ongoing.

Erik Gudbranson’s family linked up with Johnny Gaudreau’s wife and daughter

Earlier this weekend, Johnny Gaudreau’s family and Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Erik Gudbranson’s family spent the day together at Buss Farms in Pataskala, Ohio.

Gudbranson’s wife Sarah shared a series of Instagram stories from the outing. She was there with their kids Zoey and Bennett, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith and her daughter Noa, and Boone Jenner’s wife Maggie.

One of the stories showed Noa and Zoey walking with Easter baskets on the farm. Another clip saw Bennett running to hug the Easter Bunny. Meredith also shared a hug with the bunny later.

“The sweetest little Sunday morning,” Sarah wrote in the caption of one of the stories.

In the last story, the families took a group photo with the Easter Bunny in the middle.

Earlier last week, Erik Gudbranson, Sarah and their kids visited the hospital to meet Johnny Gaudreau’s newborn child. Sarah posted a picture of Erik holding baby Carter while wearing a blazer with a “13” pin as a tribute to Johnny’s jersey number on her Instagram stories.

Another photo showed Meredith in bed holding Carter, surrounded by Noa, Zoey and Bennett. Meredith also shared pictures of Johnny with their older kids and wrote an emotional message on Instagram thanking her late husband and promised to give Carter the best life.

