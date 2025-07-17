Jordan Binnington dons traditional Scottish kilt alongside wife Cris at friend's wedding during British offseason vacay

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington and his wife Cris Prosperi-Binnington attended a friend’s wedding in the United Kingdom this offseason. On Wednesday, Cris shared a carousel of pictures from their British vacay.

Ad

One of the clicks showed Binnington wearing a traditional Scottish kilt while posing indoors with Cris. Another showed them outside the ivy-covered wedding venue with guests gathered at the entrance.

“🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿&🇬🇧,” she capironed the post.

Cris was seen walking through a garden in a light dress in one picture. Another showed her posing on a bridge with historic buildings in the background. A photo captured a tall Gothic-style church.

Ad

Trending

Binnington also posed with other men dressed in suits in one group photo. A photo booth strip showed Cris and Binnington posing and smiling taken at the wedding.

The post also included close-ups of white rose and hydrangea flower arrangements with candles. One of the pictures showed the couple having dinner at a restaurant. The last slide featured a dimly lit cafe with stained glass and a sign reading “I am Rouge.”

Ad

Jordan Binnington and wife Cris celebrate son Johnny’s first brithday

Over the weekend, Jordan Binnington and his wife Cris Prosperi-Binnington celebrated their son Johnny’s first birthday. Cris reposted several Instagram stories from the family gathering which brought together members of both the Binnington and Prosperi families.

The party had a multi-sports theme complete with colorful decorations and playful nods to various games. One of the standout photos showed Jordan and Cris sitting beside little Johnny in front of a sporty backdrop filled with hockey sticks, foam fingers and custom signage.

Ad

Another picture showed a tiered birthday cake with basketball and football designs, along with a giant green foam finger labeled “#1” beside it.

Cris also posted a picture of a white inflatable bounce castle surrounded by balloon clusters. Cris was later photographed holding Johnny and smiling. The final story featured of a family meal with everyone gathered around a table.

Later she posted a carousel of pictures recapping the whole celebration.

"Our beautiful boy is 1! 🤍" she wrote in the caption.

Ad

Ad

Earlier last week, the couple marked their second wedding anniversary. Cris shared Instagram stories from their night out at the Coldplay concert in Toronto. One picture showed the couple smiling in front of the stage. Cris was in a white tank top and jeans and Jordan in a dark plaid shirt and cap.

“2 year anniversary last night,” Cris wrote.

She also shared clips of the crowd, fireworks and herself enjoying the show from Jordan’s shoulders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama