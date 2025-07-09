Jordan Binnington, wife Cris make 'core mem' at captivating Coldplay concert in Toronto on couple's 2nd wedding anniversary

This week, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington and his wife Cris Prosperi-Binnington celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Cris shared a series of Instagram stories from their magical night in Toronto at the Coldplay concert on Tuesday.

Ad

One of the clicks showed the couple posing happily in front of the massive Coldplay stage before the show began. Cris smiled brightly in a white tank top and jeans, while Jordan stood close by in a dark plaid shirt and cap.

“2 year anniversary last night,” Chris wrote in the caption.

Another story captured the fireworks lighting up the sky during the concert. The third story showed a sea of lights from the crowd with fans holding up their glowing wristbands. In the middle of it, Cris was on Jordan’s shoulders singing and cheering with her arm raised high.

Ad

Trending

“Core mem,” she captioned the story.

via Instagram /@crisprosperi

Jordan Binnington and Cris Prosperi first met as teenagers in Toronto and began dating in 2019. They got engaged in September 2021 and married in July 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Johnny Booker Binnington in July 2024.

Ad

Jordan Binnington’s wife recaps her season experience

Earlier last month, Jordan Binnington’s wife Cris shared a season recap on Instagram featuring special moments from the 2024-25 hockey season. The post included photos from the Winter Classic, the Four Nations Face-Off tournament and the playoff.

One click showed Cris with other Blues players’ partners wearing matching jackets. Another featured her holding their son Johnny outside on a city street. She also shared a group photo with Blues ladies in jackets and hats gathered around a bathroom counter.

Ad

“Hockey szn highlights 🏒 playoffs, winter classic, four nations, bluuuuuuues misc,” Jordan captioned the post.

One photo showed Binnington holding Johnny and flowers during a pregame ceremony honoring his achievement as the franchise’s all-time wins leader among goaltenders. Another captured Cris and Jordan on the ice with their baby, holding bouquets.

Ad

More photos showed the couple at the Winter Classic with friends, a dinner with Team Canada partners in matching red sweaters and Cris hugging Jordan after Canada’s win in the 4 Nations final.

Other pictures included the Canadian flag lit up at a full arena, Cris holding Johnny in a Blues jersey at rinkside and another rinkside shot with her baby watching the ice. One photo captured a hug near the Blues locker room sign and the last image showed Johnny wearing a Binnington No. 50 jersey while watching the rink.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama