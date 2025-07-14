Jordan Binnington and wife Cris celebrate son Johnny's 1st birthday with multi-sports themed tiered cake

This weekend, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington’s wife Cris reposted a series of Instagram stories from a sweet family gathering for their Johnny’s 1st birthday. The event brought together both the Binnington and Prosperi families and featured a multi-sports themed party.

One of the pictures showed Cris and Jordan sitting beside Johnny in front of a themed display wall decorated with hockey sticks and foam fingers. Another reposted click featured the sporty birthday backdrop.

“Johnny’s rookie year,” read the original caption of the story.

via Instagram /@crisprosperi

A third story showed the birthday cake, a tiered treat decorated with basketball and football elements, and a large green foam finger labeled “#1” beside it.

Cris also posted a couple of pictures of the outdoor setup. One of the clicks saw an inflatable white bounce castle outdoors with matching balloon clusters. Another story featured Cris smiling while holding Johnny, with the caption “birthday boy” added by a guest.

via Instagram/@crisprosperi

The final shot captured a candid family table scene with their families gathered around a checkered tablecloth during the get together.

Cris and Jordan Binnington attended Coldplay concert in Toronto

Earlier last week, Jordan Binnington and his wife Cris Prosperi-Binnington celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a night out at the Coldplay concert in Toronto.

Cris later shared a series of stories from the evening on her Instagram. One of the photos showed the couple smiling in front of the massive stage. Cris sported a white tank top and jeans, and Jordan wore a dark plaid shirt and cap.

“2 year anniversary last night,” Chris wrote in the caption.

She also posted a few other clips from the concert. One of the stories featured a short video of a sky full of fireworks and a sea of glowing wristbands held up by fans. In one story, Cris was seen sitting on Jordan’s shoulders singing along with her arm raised high.

“Core mem,” she captioned the story.

Last month, Cris recapped the hockey season with a special carousel of pictures on her Instafram. The photos featured behind-the-scenes shots with Blues players' partners in matching jackets and hats, Cris holding her son Johnny on the street, and family moments with Jordan Binnington including the pregame ceremony marking his record as the Blues’ all-time wins leader.

She also included images from the 4 Nations tournament, celebrations after Canada’s championship win, rinkside moments with Johnny and a final shot of him watching the ice in a Binnington jersey.

Cris Prosperi and Jordan Binnington originally met as teenagers in Toronto and began dating in 2019. They got engaged in 2021 and eventually tied the knot in July 2023. Just last year, they welcomed their first child, Johnny Booker Binnington.

