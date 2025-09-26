  • home icon
  • NHL
  • St Louis Blues
  • Jordan Binnington's wife, Cris, flexes her Greek roots by cheffing up decadent traditional pies [WATCH]

Jordan Binnington's wife, Cris, flexes her Greek roots by cheffing up decadent traditional pies [WATCH]

By ARJUN B
Modified Sep 26, 2025 10:50 GMT
NHL: MAR 16 Ducks at Blues - Source: Getty
Jordan Binnington's wife Cris chef up decadent traditional pies - Source: Getty

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington’s wife, Cris, showed off her Greek heritage in the most delicious way by cooking up a batch of traditional pies.

Ad

On the latest episode of Dishin’ it up with Joey V., presented by Schnucks, she shared her grandmother’s classic recipe for tiropita, a rich and flaky Greek cheese pie.

Cris not only walked through the recipe but also charmed Joey with her authentic Greek pronunciation of “tiropita,”. He had Cris repeat a couple of times just to hear it again.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Her recipe combined a creamy mix of eggs, ricotta and crumbled feta, wrapped in buttery layers of filo dough folded into golden triangles, baked until perfectly crisp. The pies were finished with sesame seeds and honey, creating a dish that was as comforting as it was decadent.

Jordan Binnington and Cris’ story began as teenage friends in Toronto before turning romantic in 2019. They got engaged in 2021 and married in July 2023 before welcoming their son, Johnny Booker Binnington.

Ad

Binnington has spent his entire eight-year career with the St. Louis Blues and is now heading into the fifth season of his six-year, $36 million deal.

Jordan Binnington and his wife, Cris, celebrate their son's first birthday

In July, Jordan Binnington and his wife, Cris celebrated their son Johnny’s first birthday with a sweet family gathering. Cris Prosperi-Binnington shared Instagram stories from the special day, which brought together both the Binnington and Prosperi families for a multi-sports-themed party.

Ad

One photo showed Jordan and Cris sitting with Johnny in front of a display wall decorated with hockey sticks and foam fingers, with the caption “Johnny’s rookie year.”

Another snapshot highlighted the sporty backdrop, while a third featured the birthday cake, a tiered design decorated with basketball and football details, complete with a giant green foam finger labeled “#1.”

Jordan Binnington and his wife Chris Instagram story - Credit: /@crisprosperi
Jordan Binnington and his wife Chris Instagram story - Credit: /@crisprosperi

Cris also posted a few shots of the outdoor setup, including a white inflatable bounce castle surrounded by balloon clusters. In one heartwarming picture, she smiled while holding Johnny, with a guest adding the caption “birthday boy.”

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications