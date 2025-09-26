Jordan Binnington's wife, Cris, flexes her Greek roots by cheffing up decadent traditional pies [WATCH]

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington’s wife, Cris, showed off her Greek heritage in the most delicious way by cooking up a batch of traditional pies.On the latest episode of Dishin’ it up with Joey V., presented by Schnucks, she shared her grandmother’s classic recipe for tiropita, a rich and flaky Greek cheese pie.Cris not only walked through the recipe but also charmed Joey with her authentic Greek pronunciation of “tiropita,”. He had Cris repeat a couple of times just to hear it again. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer recipe combined a creamy mix of eggs, ricotta and crumbled feta, wrapped in buttery layers of filo dough folded into golden triangles, baked until perfectly crisp. The pies were finished with sesame seeds and honey, creating a dish that was as comforting as it was decadent.Jordan Binnington and Cris’ story began as teenage friends in Toronto before turning romantic in 2019. They got engaged in 2021 and married in July 2023 before welcoming their son, Johnny Booker Binnington.Binnington has spent his entire eight-year career with the St. Louis Blues and is now heading into the fifth season of his six-year, $36 million deal.Jordan Binnington and his wife, Cris, celebrate their son's first birthdayIn July, Jordan Binnington and his wife, Cris celebrated their son Johnny’s first birthday with a sweet family gathering. Cris Prosperi-Binnington shared Instagram stories from the special day, which brought together both the Binnington and Prosperi families for a multi-sports-themed party.One photo showed Jordan and Cris sitting with Johnny in front of a display wall decorated with hockey sticks and foam fingers, with the caption “Johnny’s rookie year.”Another snapshot highlighted the sporty backdrop, while a third featured the birthday cake, a tiered design decorated with basketball and football details, complete with a giant green foam finger labeled “#1.”Jordan Binnington and his wife Chris Instagram story - Credit: /@crisprosperiCris also posted a few shots of the outdoor setup, including a white inflatable bounce castle surrounded by balloon clusters. In one heartwarming picture, she smiled while holding Johnny, with a guest adding the caption “birthday boy.”