Josh Morrissey injury: Why did Winnipeg Jets D-man exit Game 7 vs Blues?
Winnipeg Jets top-pairing blue liner Josh Morrissey exited Sunday night’s Game 7 with an undisclosed injury.
Morrissey took a hard hit from the St. Louis Blues Oskar Sundqvist midway through the first period. He left for the dressing room and did not return to the game.
The Jets confirmed that Josh Morrissey would not be returning to the game, leaving the team down their best defenseman.
Here’s a look at the hit on Josh Morrissey:
Judging from the replay and Morrissey’s reaction, the injury appears to have been an upper-body one. However, no word has been given regarding the injury’s precise nature.
The team will likely provide further information following the game, most likely on Monday after Morrissey undergoes evaluations. If the Jets advance to the second round, they could be without their best blue liner for an undetermined period.
