"Kappy jr on the way!!!": Oilers' Kasperi Kapanen & wife Matleena announce pregnancy, one month on after marriage

This week, Edmonton Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen and his wife Matleena Laakso revealed that they are expecting their first child together. On Thursday, the couple shared the news with fans through a heartfelt Instagram post.Matleena shared a reel featuring special moments from their pregancy photoshoot. In the caption, she wrote:"Counting down the days until we meet you 🤍" Kapanen uploaded a carousel of three photos from a pregnancy photoshoot, captioned:"Käppy jr on the way !!! :-)))" The first click saw Kapanen twirling Matleena on a grassy field, her hand resting gently on her baby bump as she smiled in a flowing white dress. The second photo captured the pair in an embrace by a lakeside with Kapanen slipping an ultrasound photo into his back pocket.The third shot was an intimate moment of the couple sitting together on the grass sharing a kiss while holding up a strip of ultrasound images.Kasperi Kapanen and Matleena Laakso tied the knot this summerThe announcement came just one month after the couple tied the knot in Helsinki. Earlier this week, Matleena gave fans an inside look at their big day, sharing a carousel of wedding photos on Instagram.The collection featured intimate moments from the celebration including Laakso's elegant gown with a pearl-detailed veil and her bridesmaids helping with the final touches before the ceremony. A close-up revealed their wedding date 'August 1, 2025' embroidered inside her garment bag."Can't believe it's already been over a month. The most perfect day I could have ever dreamed of 🤍," she wrote in the caption.Other snapshots captured the newlyweds posing together outdoors, Matleena getting ready in a crisp white button-up and Kapanen preparing by the window with his suit jacket nearby. One photo showed the couple embracing on a staircase, while another featured them strolling hand-in-hand along cobblestone streets.Laakso had earlier shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the reception including her chic second look, a short white halter dress, and a sweet moment of dancing with Kapanen to live music.The couple became engaged on Christmas Eve last year, when Kapanen proposed during the holidays. They revealed the milestone with festive photos in front of a Christmas tree with Matleena proudly showing off her engagement ring. The pair, who have been publicly together since late 2022, also share a cat named Yoshi.