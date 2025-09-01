Key Oilers’ players land in Edmonton as NHL preseason inches closer

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 01, 2025 19:50 GMT
Oilers players are beginning to return to Edmonton (Image Credit: IG @alexakjones, @kasperikapanen1)
Oilers players are beginning to return to Edmonton (Credit: IG @alexakjones, @kasperikapanen1)

The Edmonton Oilers will begin training camp on Sept. 17, ahead of their 2025-26 season opener against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 8. Players have started returning to Edmonton, one being Max Jones. Jones and his wife, Alexa, shared a video from the airport. They had their suitcases and their dog 'Butter' with them.

Ad
Alexa Jones shared the family&#039;s arrival in Edmonton on Instagram. (Credits: IG/@alexakjones)
Alexa Jones shared the family's arrival in Edmonton on Instagram. (Credits: IG/@alexakjones)

Alexa Jones shared photos from her trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she attended a friend's engagement.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Jackson WY, you have a piece of our heart ✨💛 The most beautiful & unforgettable weekend celebrating future Mrs. KING," Alexa wrote in her post.

Forward Kasperi Kapanen also shared his travel update from a trip to Finland.

Ad

Kapanen played for both the St. Louis and Edmonton last season, with six goals and eight assists in 67 games. He joined Edmonton after being claimed off waivers in Nov. 2024 and went on to score six playoff points for the Oilers. His biggest goal was an overtime winner against Vegas in round one. He signed a one-year deal worth $1.3 million in the postseason.

Meanwhile, Max Jones also played for two teams in 2024-25. While he appeared seven times for the Boston Bruins, Jones was traded to Edmonton in March and recorded one goal and one assist in 26 games.

Ad

The Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, their second straight defeat in a championship game. They were eliminated in Game 6 with a 5-1 loss while struggling with injuries and goaltending issues. Still, the Oilers remain contenders, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the roster.

Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen married Matleena Laakso in Helsinki

Edmonton Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen married his partner, Matleena Laakso, in Helsinki on Aug. 1, and she shared images from the celebration on Instagram. Matleena wore a white gown with sheer sleeves and a train, while Kapanen wore a beige pinstriped suit with a white shirt.

Ad
“1.8.2025,” Matleena wrote followed by a heart emoji.

Kapanen's wedding included several special toasts at the reception. The couple was also spotted dancing to live music. A welcome sign with “Tervetuloa Matleena & Kasperi” greeted guests at the entrance. The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2024, and they also share a cat named Yoshi.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications