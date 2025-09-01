Key Oilers’ players land in Edmonton as NHL preseason inches closer

The Edmonton Oilers will begin training camp on Sept. 17, ahead of their 2025-26 season opener against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 8. Players have started returning to Edmonton, one being Max Jones. Jones and his wife, Alexa, shared a video from the airport. They had their suitcases and their dog 'Butter' with them.Alexa Jones shared the family's arrival in Edmonton on Instagram. (Credits: IG/@alexakjones)Alexa Jones shared photos from her trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she attended a friend's engagement.&quot;Jackson WY, you have a piece of our heart ✨💛 The most beautiful &amp; unforgettable weekend celebrating future Mrs. KING,&quot; Alexa wrote in her post.Forward Kasperi Kapanen also shared his travel update from a trip to Finland.Kapanen played for both the St. Louis and Edmonton last season, with six goals and eight assists in 67 games. He joined Edmonton after being claimed off waivers in Nov. 2024 and went on to score six playoff points for the Oilers. His biggest goal was an overtime winner against Vegas in round one. He signed a one-year deal worth $1.3 million in the postseason.Meanwhile, Max Jones also played for two teams in 2024-25. While he appeared seven times for the Boston Bruins, Jones was traded to Edmonton in March and recorded one goal and one assist in 26 games.The Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, their second straight defeat in a championship game. They were eliminated in Game 6 with a 5-1 loss while struggling with injuries and goaltending issues. Still, the Oilers remain contenders, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the roster.Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen married Matleena Laakso in HelsinkiEdmonton Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen married his partner, Matleena Laakso, in Helsinki on Aug. 1, and she shared images from the celebration on Instagram. Matleena wore a white gown with sheer sleeves and a train, while Kapanen wore a beige pinstriped suit with a white shirt.“1.8.2025,” Matleena wrote followed by a heart emoji.Kapanen's wedding included several special toasts at the reception. The couple was also spotted dancing to live music. A welcome sign with “Tervetuloa Matleena &amp; Kasperi” greeted guests at the entrance. The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2024, and they also share a cat named Yoshi.