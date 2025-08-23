Kyle Dubas makes his thoughts clear about Evgeni Malkin’s future with Pens

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas expressed his thoughts on superstar Evgeni Malkin’s future with the club.

Ad

In an NHL.com piece published on August 21, the Penguins’ GM got into what he felt was the right way to go about what looks to be Malkin’s final NHL season.

The piece quoted Dubas as stating:

“Our major focus is on treating him right.”

The sentiment refers to the Penguins’ handling of Malkin’s victory lap this upcoming season. In particular, the desire is to ensure that Evgeni Malkin goes out with the class that has characterized the Russian star throughout his career.

Ad

Trending

Dubas added:

“Pushing him to continue to be at his best this year and do right by him by continuing to communicate with him on where he stands and handle it the right way as an organization.”

While Malkin has slowed down somewhat over the last couple of seasons, he remains an effective center. He’ll continue to play in the Penguins’ top six this upcoming season. Barring injury, Malkin will have a roster spot secure in Pittsburgh.

Ad

Malkin and the Penguins will head into this season under new head coach Dan Muse. The hope is that one more season of Malkin with Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang could be enough to make one last playoff run before the core calls it quits.

Looking at Evgeni Malkin’s impressive NHL career

The 2025-26 season is likely Evgeni Malkin's last in the NHL - Source: Imagn

Malkin was the second-overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft. The Penguins took Evgeni Malkin after fellow Russian Alexander Ovechkin. The duo has made history for their native country, earning top honors among the league’s greats.

Ad

The 2006-07 season was Malkin’s first, and he hit the ground running. In 78 games, he scored 33 goals and 85 points for a subpar Penguins team. He ran away with the Calder Trophy, the first of many impressive accolades.

His best season came in 2008-09 when the Penguins won their first Stanley Cup in the Sidney Crosby era. Malkin won the Art Ross Trophy after notching 35 goals and 113 points. He was the Conn Smythe Trophy winner, as well.

Ad

Malkin would go on to win two more Cups with the Penguins, while taking another Art Ross Trophy in 2011-12. In total, he’s played over 1,200 games, scoring 514 goals and 832 assists for 1,346 points. A solid season could push Malkin over the 1,400-point mark for his career.

In 68 postseason contests, Malkin has scored 16 goals and 34 assists for 50 points. His equally impressive postseason totals have made him a legend come playoff time.

All told, Malkin’s impressive resume will make him a slam-dunk candidate for the Hockey Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama