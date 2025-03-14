Leafs believer Paul Bissonnette drops 2-word verdict after watching Max Domi pound away at Panthers' Nate Schmidt in heated fight

Toronto Maple Leafs believer Paul Bissonnette reacted to the fiery exchange between Panthers forward Max Domi and Leafs defenseman Nate Schmidt in the Leafs' 3-2 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the first period, following Domi's check on Panthers winger Carter Verhaeghe. Schmidt took exception to the hit and proceeded to push Domi, leading the two players to drop their gloves and engage in a heated scuffle.

Domi rained down unanswered uppercuts until the referees were forced to intervene and separate the combatants. Bissonnette reacted to the fight, tweeting:

"Our Year #leafsforever"

He also made another comment later:

“The Yacht Club is rocking.”

Despite Domi's fists flying, the Panthers eventually got a 3-2 victory over the Leafs. Sam Bennett (two goals) and Niko Mikkola scored for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves in the win.

John Tavares and Domi scored for the Leafs, while Anthony Stolarz stopped 22 shots in the loss. The Panthers cemented their hold on first place in the Atlantic Division with 85 points, while the second-placed Leafs have 81 points.

Fans react to Paul Bissonnette's comments on Leafs' Max Domi fight with Panthers' Nate Schmidt

Leafs supporter Paul Bissonnette's tweet reacting to Max Domi's fight with Florida's Nate Schmidt has garnered plenty of reaction from hockey fans on social media.

While Bissonnette seemed to react positively to Max Domi's fight, but since the Leafs ended up losing, many fans poked fun at his optimism. One user joked in response.

"For getting past the first round biz? good point," ribbing the Leafs' past playoff struggles.

Another fan wrote:

"Enough with the delusional Leafs posts," on X.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"And florida is uppercutting them on the scoreboard. Great win for the leaves @BizNasty2point0. Winning where it matters," one wrote.

"That looks like the beating Biz is going to take when he comes back to Buffalo," another wrote.

"Typical Leafs fan! Celebrates early & watches his team collapse. You'd think by now they'd know better than to be this stupid. But I guess when you have had CTE like Biz since you were 9, learning isn't in the mix. You just try to function & not shit your pants on national TV! ," a user wrote.

"Your year? Not even your night," another user wrote.

The varied social media responses underscore how Bissonnette's viral tweet has sparked debate over the Leafs' postseason chances this year.

