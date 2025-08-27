  • home icon
Leafs' captain Auston Matthews' sister Alex reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 27, 2025 06:50 GMT
Auston Matthews' sister Alex reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement [via IG/@taylorswift, @alexandriajmatthews]

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews’ sister Alexandria Matthews was among the many fans celebrating after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed their engagement this week.

On Wednesday, Alexandria shared a story on Instagram reposting the couple’s announcement photo and adding a crying face and red heart emoji in the caption. She paired it with Tyalor Swift’s song “So High School.”

The original post from Swift showed the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star together under a flower-draped archway, with the caption:

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
via Instagram /@alexandriajmatthews
via Instagram /@alexandriajmatthews

The engagement was officially revealed on August 26, though Kelce’s father Ed Kelce later shared that the proposal had actually taken place nearly two weeks earlier in a garden at the couple’s home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Swift’s vintage-inspired ring is a custom Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond set in a gold bezel, designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. Experts estimate its size between 7 and 15 carats with valuations ranging from $125,000 to as much as $5 million.

Swift and Kelce first connected in 2023 during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City and went public in June 2024. They made their red carpet debut in June 2025 at the opening night ceremony of Tight End University, held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Auston Matthews suited up for charity game ahead of the new season

Last week, Auston Matthews took part in Mayor Patrick Brown’s Hockey Night in Brampton as team captain opposite Leafs teammate Chris Tanev in a sold-out charity game at the CAA Centre.

The Maple Leafs’ Instagram later shared behind-the-scenes shots from the evening including locker room photos of Matthews linking up with NHL legend Jeremy Roenick before the puck dropped. Matthews also met up with PWHL Toronto stars Blayre Turnbull and Renata Fast during the event. The Toronto Sceptres account posted a photo of Matthews holding a Sceptres jersey with his No. 34 alongside the two players.

The annual charity event supports the William Osler Health System. This year’s edition focused on the expansion of Brampton’s second hospital and featured a star-studded lineup including Jeremy Roenick, Ryan Getzlaf, Owen Power, Curtis Joseph and Mark Giordano among others.

Earlier this summer, Matthews enjoyed a quiet offseason with family while also linking up with close friends Clayton Keller and Joe Thornton for a few golf outings. On Instagram, he shared a carousel of photos from his downtime captioned “Summer aol 🏜️”. The collection included a striking ocean sunset, sunlit outdoor dining framed by trees and a mini putting green moment with his parents and siblings, alongside his dog Felix and his sisters’ pups.

Matthews also posted snaps from the golf course with Keller, Thornton and a few friends, showing the Leafs star enjoying a mix of family time and friend-filled summer fun before returning to the ice.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

