Leafs HC Craig Berube lauds $2,775,000 forward after team's rare 3-0 series lead against Senators

Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs can become the first team in the NHL to advance to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday night.

The Maple Leafs hold a 3-0 stranglehold on their first-round series with the rival Ottawa Senators, providing an opportunity to finish them off in a sweep.

There have been contributions from up and down Craig Berube's lineup through three games, and one of those has been emerging star winger Matthew Knies. The power forward has made an impact in all aspects of the game and has been a handful for the Senators to deal with.

Craig Berube was asked specifically about Knies his net-front prowess during his pregame media availability. The Toronto Maple Leafs shared the coach's response on YouTube.

"Pretty much throughout the season, like I said, he scored most of his goals 10 feet in, around the net, or even closer. That's his game, you know. He, you know, whether it's power play or five-on-five playing with Mitch and Matty (Matthews), he knows that when they get the puck, it's gonna get there eventually," Berube said (12:14).

"And he does a good job of getting there and wanting to be there. And that's where he makes him, you know, his goals and stuff like that are all around the net. So he's done an excellent job of doing that, but it's understanding. It's the understanding and willingness to want to do it. And he's done, that's on him. He bought into that," Berube added.

Matthew Knies is a pending RFA in the final season of his three-year, $2,775,000 entry-level contract signed with Toronto in 2023. The 22-year-old had a very productive campaign, racking up 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists) in 78 games played. He is poised to earn a hefty pay raise on his next deal.

Craig Berube is not making any lineup changes

After a slight change to the lineup in Game 3, Craig Berube is keeping that winning formula intact heading into Game 4.

Veteran Max Pacioretty will remain on a line with Max Domi and Bobby McMann, while Nick Robertson is once again a scratch. Maple Leafs reporter Mark Masters shared the lines from the morning skate on X (formerly Twitter).

Anthony Stolarz will remain in goal after excellent performances throughout the first three games of the series.

Berube and the Maple Leafs will look to punch their ticket to the second round with a win over the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 on Saturday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at the Canadian Tire Centre.

