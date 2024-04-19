Leafs' Max Domi bids goodbye to Arizona Coyotes in emotional IG post - "Hockey deserves to be in AZ" 

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi bid farewell to the Arizona Coyotes as they officially announced their departure from Phoenix to Salt Lake City following their final game in Arizona.

Max Domi was drafted and played for the Arizona Coyotes in 2015 up until the 2017-18 season in which he departed to play for the Montreal Canadiens. It's clear that Arizona still holds a special place in his heart:

"Playing in the NHL was my dream growing up as a kid. The Phoenix Coyotes gave me the opportunity to live out that dream and I will forever be grateful."

In his post thanking the Coyotes organization for the opportunity to put on the Red and Kachina sweater, Max Domi acknowledged the role the organization played in shaping his career.

He emphasized the invaluable experience gained and the friendships forged during his time in the desert. His words reflected a deep sense of gratitude towards the team, the fans and the state that embraced him as one of their own:

"I was fortunate enough to meet some life long friends and learn from some of the best in the business and create memories that will last a life time. Thank you to all the incredible hockey fans in the desert for always showing so much love and support!"

For Domi, playing in Arizona wasn't just about hockey; it was about embracing a community and becoming a part of something larger than himself. He spoke fondly of the incredible hockey fans in the desert who consistently showed unwavering support, creating an atmosphere that fueled his passion for the game. Max Domi's appreciation of the community in Phoenix and the surrounding state is evident from his lengthy and heartfelt Instagram post.

He continued:

"Living in the state of Arizona was a blessing and a stage of my life that my family and I will never forget. Hockey deserves to be in AZ and it will be back at some point. Thank you Arizona!"

NHL Rumors: Insider provides latest on Max Domi's former franchise's name selection, team colors

The NHL's board of governors has finally approved the $1.2 billion sale of the Arizona Coyotes to Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith. With that, hockey fans in Utah have finally received an NHL franchise. Now with the deal finally complete, there's curiosity about the name and color of the franchise for the city.

Insider Greg Wyshynski has come up with fresh updates concerning the team's name selection and colors. According to Wyshynski's tweet, the new Utah franchise is expected to be named simply "Utah" rather than incorporating "Salt Lake City."

"The new team will be called "Utah" rather than "Salt Lake City." Don't expect a mascot and official team nickname until Season 2 of the franchise. NHL wants the team to have plenty of time to get it right. Just "Utah?" "Utah HC?" We could know tomorrow, with colors next week."

