Leafs' Max Domi mourns loss of ex-Knights teammate Jake Patterson's death at 31: "You will be missed Patty"

Earlier this week, tributes poured in following the passing of former London Knights goaltender Jake Patterson who died on October 16 at age 31.

On Thursday, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi shared a pair of heartfelt Instagram stories in tribute to his former teammate. One image showed a memorial card for Patterson featuring a photo of him smiling alongside a young child with details of a celebration of life scheduled for October 25 at the Fort Erie Legion. In the caption, Domi added the message:

“Rest in peace brother ❤️.”

A second story showed a photo of the London Knights celebrating on the ice with Patterson visible among the group. Domi wrote:

“So many incredible memories with our team. You will be missed, Patty,” accompanied by the song See You Again by Wiz Khalifa.

Patterson, born June 18, 1994 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, was part of the Knights roster from 2011 to 2014. During his time in London, he helped the team to back-to-back Ontario Hockey League championships and posted a 2.61 GAA and .913 save percentage during the 2012-13 campaign.

The former netminder appeared in 77 OHL games for London earning 43 wins and maintaining a career .905 save percentage. Following his OHL career, he played in several Ontario junior and senior leagues before retiring from competitive hockey.

A celebration of life for Patterson will be held Saturday afternoon in Fort Erie with family, friends and former teammates invited to honor what organizers described as “a life beautifully lived and a man profoundly loved.”

Max Domi pens heartfelt tribute for Max Pacioretty

Earlier this month, following Max Pacioretty’s retirement announcement, Max Domi took to Instagram to share a heartfelt series of stories paying tribute to his former teammate and close friend.

Domi began with a tribute graphic from the NHL Alumni Association which featured Pacioretty in both Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys.

“What a career Pac. Honoured to have played with you brother,” Domi wrote adding a heart emoji.

He followed the post with several personal snapshots featuring their time together in Toronto. One image showed the two embracing on the ice in Maple Leafs uniforms, which Domi captioned, “One of the best!” Another photo captured Pacioretty dressed sharply in a long beige coat and beanie and Domi affectionately calling him a “Fashion icon.”

Domi also shared a candid picture of Pacioretty on a team flight, sporting a bucket hat.

“One of the funniest teammates of all time. Good luck in the next chapter coach!” he added.

The tribute concluded with a photo of Pacioretty at practice in full Leafs gear alongside his four sons which Domi captioned:

“Can’t wait to see all four of these weapons in the NHL!”

Domi and Pacioretty were teammates during the 2024-25 season in Toronto where they developed a strong friendship.

Pacioretty announced his retirement this month officially ending a 17-season NHL career that included stints with Montreal, Vegas, Carolina, Washington and Toronto. He recorded 681 points in 935 regular-season games, captained the Canadiens from 2015 to 2018 and won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2012.

