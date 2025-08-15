Leafs' Max Domi pens 2-word reaction to throwback picture with ex-NHLer Nate Thompson

On Thursday, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi reshared a nostalgic photo on his Instagram story from former NHLer Nate Thompson’s account. The throwback photo captured the pair during their days as Montreal Canadiens teammates.

The click saw them standing face-to-face on the ice in full gear with their hands clasped in a handshake. Thompson had posted it as part of a #tbt, tagging Domi with a blue heart emoji and soundtracked by music from the London Symphony Orchestra.

Domi reposted it on his own stories and wrote:

“My brother ❤️🙏”

via Instagram/@max

Max Domi and Nate Thompson were teammates on the Montreal Canadiens during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 NHL seasons. Domi was traded to the Canadiens in June 2018 and began playing for Montreal starting in the 2018-19 season, continuing through 2019-20. Thompson was acquired by Montreal in February 2019 and remained with the team through that season and into 2020.

Max Domi flies to Paris to surprise mom Leanne

Earlier this month, Max Domi traveled to Paris with his siblings and girlfriend Estelle Phillips to surprise his mother, Leanne Domi, for her birthday.

Estelle later shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram recapping the trip. In the first photo, she stood next to Max on a balcony overlooking the Seine River. She wore a black strapless top and black pants, while Max sported a short-sleeved white button-up shirt and beige pants.

Another image showed the group aboard a classic wooden boat labeled “River Limousine” waving as they passed by the Musée d’Orsay. A third photo featured Max’s sister, Avery, with Estelle smiling close together, taking a selfie with the Seine in the background.

Estelle also posted a group shot on the riverbank, where Max, Estelle, Leanne, and several others posed together. The final photo in her carousel showed Max and Estelle on the boat in front of the Eiffel Tower.

His sister Avery also shared a few snaps, including a clip of the moment the three Domi siblings surprised their mother and hugged her.

“Surprised our mom in Paris, lots of laughs, love & memories we’ll cherish forever ❤️🇫🇷🥖🍷,” Avery captioned the post.

Earlier in June, Max had taken part in the 2025 Breakthrough T1D Walk, a fundraiser hosted by Breakthrough T1D Canada. He joined the walk with his mom Leanne and later posted on Instagram about the challenges of growing up with Type 1 diabetes and how grateful he was for her support.

