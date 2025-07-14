Leafs’ Max Domi reacts to ex-Dallas Stars’ Joe Pavelski winning the American Century Championship for the first time

Former NHLer Joe Pavelski won the 2025 American Century Championship for the first time on Sunday. He led the tournament from start to finish and sealed his win with an eagle on the 18th hole.
Maple Leafs forward Max Domi posted a clip of Pavelski’s winning moment on his Instagram stories immediately after and penned a congratulatory message for his former Dallas Stars teammate.
“Clutch. Congrats! @jpav8” Domi wrote, adding a trophy sticker in the corner.
Pavelski finished with 73 points under the modified Stableford scoring system and won by nine points over former MLB pitcher John Smoltz. The victory saw him bag $150,000 from the $750,000 prize pool. It was his ninth appearance at the event.
The former NHLer had finished in the top three of the tournament for the past three years, coming second in 2024 and third in 2023. With this win, he became the third NHL player to win the celebrity golf event joining Dan Quinn and Mario Lemieux on the list.
His former Stars teammate Tyler Seguin also cheered on him on his Instagram stories after the championship victory. Seguin reposted a graphic featuring Pavelski as the champion of the tournament and wrote:
“Let’s go!!!!”
Pavelski's win came during the same week as his 41st birthday and 17th wedding anniversary. He celebrated the occasion by jumping into Lake Tahoe with his family.
Max Domi visited Ontario strawberry farm with partner Estelle
Earlier last week, Max Domi and his girlfriend Estelle Phillips visited Kelly’s Strawberries, a local farm in Ontario. Domi later shared several Instagram stories from their outing on Friday.
One of the clicks saw Domi crouching in a strawberry field smiling at the camera with sunglasses, a backward cap and a blue shirt while holding freshly picked strawberries. Another photo showed his tattooed arm holding a full container of red strawberries.
Estelle was also seen in the field smiling and holding a Coors Light-branded tray filled with strawberries in the next story. She wore a black wide-brimmed hat and a white sleeveless top on the occasion.
Domi then posted a clip of himself driving while eating strawberries from a large box. In another picture, he posed in front of the farm’s wooden shack with staff members. He tagged the farm’s Instagram handle in the caption and added a heart emoji.
