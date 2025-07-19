Leafs' William Nylander links up with brother Alex, Caps' Rasmus Sandin and Linus Nässén on the golf course

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander spent part of his weekend enjoying a golf outing with friends and family. On Saturday, his brother Alex Nylander shared a special moment from their golfing round on his Instagram stories.The photo, taken on the green, saw the group posing beside the flagstick. William, Alex, Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin, and Swedish pro Linus Nässén were seen smiling together.Alex, who had likely scored an albatross, held up the ball as he crouched in the middle. William Nylander’s Bernedoodle Pablo was also in the picture.Alex Nylander captioned the story:“Albatrozzzzzz”via IG/@williamnylanderThis offseason, William Nylander spent time in Saint-Tropez, France, where he was joined by his brother Alex and Rasmus Sandin. Last Sunday, William shared a photo carousel on Instagram from the trip.The pictures included an outdoor dinner under string lights, Sandin laughing at a restaurant, and the group sunbathing shirtless on a yacht. Other shots showed food like lobster with sauce, caviar and a peaceful garden with a pool. He also posted a cozy hotel room photo featuring his dog.“Tutto passa,” he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne of the final images showed William at a restaurant table surrounded by smoke during what seemed like a lively night out.William Nylander’s sister Ella recaps her St. Tropez vacayWilliam’s sister Ella Nylander also shared some special clicks from the trip. On Friday, she posted pictures showing a serene cove where people were relaxing on rocky cliffs and swimming. Another saw Ella taking a mirror selfie in a black-and-white striped sweater dress.“Dogs n St Tropez,” she captioned the post.A third photo featured a bowl of sliced strawberries beside a loaf of bread on a wooden table. Another image showed Ella’s partial profile while in a car. She also included a picture of her dog with its tongue out, a beach photo where “Ella” was written in the sand and a final shot of her lounging on a patio with her dog beside her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElla Nylander had previously shared a few moments from the trip on her stories. She posted pictures from the well-known café Senequier, showing its signature plate with grilled steak and a cup of herbed sauce in one of them.Earlier in the week, Alex Nylander shared a story of himself, William and Sandin relaxing shirtless on a patio surrounded by hills. William later reposted that moment. The Nylander family has been vacationing in the French Riviera since earlier this month.