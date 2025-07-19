  • home icon
Leafs' William Nylander links up with brother Alex, Caps' Rasmus Sandin and Linus Nässén on the golf course

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 19, 2025 15:26 GMT
William Nylander links up with brother Alex, Caps
William Nylander links up with brother Alex, Caps' Rasmus Sandin and Linus Nässén on the golf course [via IG/@alexnylander]

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander spent part of his weekend enjoying a golf outing with friends and family. On Saturday, his brother Alex Nylander shared a special moment from their golfing round on his Instagram stories.

The photo, taken on the green, saw the group posing beside the flagstick. William, Alex, Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin, and Swedish pro Linus Nässén were seen smiling together.

Alex, who had likely scored an albatross, held up the ball as he crouched in the middle. William Nylander’s Bernedoodle Pablo was also in the picture.

Alex Nylander captioned the story:

“Albatrozzzzzz”
via IG/@williamnylander
via IG/@williamnylander

This offseason, William Nylander spent time in Saint-Tropez, France, where he was joined by his brother Alex and Rasmus Sandin. Last Sunday, William shared a photo carousel on Instagram from the trip.

The pictures included an outdoor dinner under string lights, Sandin laughing at a restaurant, and the group sunbathing shirtless on a yacht. Other shots showed food like lobster with sauce, caviar and a peaceful garden with a pool. He also posted a cozy hotel room photo featuring his dog.

“Tutto passa,” he captioned the post.
One of the final images showed William at a restaurant table surrounded by smoke during what seemed like a lively night out.

William Nylander’s sister Ella recaps her St. Tropez vacay

William’s sister Ella Nylander also shared some special clicks from the trip. On Friday, she posted pictures showing a serene cove where people were relaxing on rocky cliffs and swimming. Another saw Ella taking a mirror selfie in a black-and-white striped sweater dress.

“Dogs n St Tropez,” she captioned the post.

A third photo featured a bowl of sliced strawberries beside a loaf of bread on a wooden table. Another image showed Ella’s partial profile while in a car. She also included a picture of her dog with its tongue out, a beach photo where “Ella” was written in the sand and a final shot of her lounging on a patio with her dog beside her.

Ella Nylander had previously shared a few moments from the trip on her stories. She posted pictures from the well-known café Senequier, showing its signature plate with grilled steak and a cup of herbed sauce in one of them.

Earlier in the week, Alex Nylander shared a story of himself, William and Sandin relaxing shirtless on a patio surrounded by hills. William later reposted that moment. The Nylander family has been vacationing in the French Riviera since earlier this month.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

